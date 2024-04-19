Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, And Vijay Sethupathi Cast Their Votes

Superstar Kamal Haasan, along with actors Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi, exercised their democratic rights by casting their votes at their respective polling booths in Chennai on April 19, amidst ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Dhanush visited the St Francis Xavier School in TTK Road to fulfill his duty, while Vijay Sethupathi cast his vote at the Chennai High School in Kilpauk.

VIDEO | Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder leader Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) arrives at a polling booth in #Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to cast his vote.#LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/jAb93C2mcW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2024

The voting process for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 commenced on April 19, with Tamil Nadu participating in the first phase of the elections. Renowned actor Rajinikanth, accompanied by his publicist and team, also joined the voters at the polling booth, greeting everyone and proudly displaying his inked finger for photographers and videographers.

Kamal Haasan, the actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president, arrived at his designated polling booth to cast his vote, emphasizing the importance of active participation in the electoral process.

At the time of compiling this report, several other prominent figures from the Tamil film industry, including Ajith Kumar, Sivakarthikeyan, Gautham Karthik, and directors Sundar C, Vetri Maaran, and Sasikumar, were also reported to have cast their votes in the ongoing elections.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajinikanth is gearing up for his next film titled ‘Vettaiyan,’ directed by TJ Gnanavel.

#WATCH | Actor Rajnikanth casts his vote at a polling booth in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/6Ukwayi5sv — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan in significant roles. Dhanush, on the other hand, has projects like ‘Raayan,’ ‘Kubera,’ and ‘Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’ lined up for the future.