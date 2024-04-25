Vetrimaaran to Work With Thalapathy Vijay? 'Vada Chennai' Director Reacts to Rumours

Thalapathy Vijay, who will soon be seen in The Greatest of All Time, is expected to retire from films to concentrate on politics in the coming months. However, he will do one more movie before bidding adieu to the industry. The buzz is that his final film will be directed by Vetrimaaran. During a recent award show, the Vada Chennai helmer addressed these rumours and shared a disappointing update about the rumoured project.

Vetrimaaran Comments on His Rumoured Film With Thalapathy Vijay

Vetrimaaran, one of Tamil cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, recently said that he had narrated a script to Vijay some time ago but feels the project will not materialise now.

“I narrated a story to him several days before. However, I don’t think it will happen now. I said this before in other events as well. You should probably ask who spread the rumour,” he said.

Vetrimaaran is currently working on ‘Vidhuthalaai 2’, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. He will then turn his attention to ‘Vaadivasal‘ and ‘Vada Chennai 2’.

What’s Next For Vijay?

Vijay, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of ‘The Greatest of All Time’, directed by Venkat Prabhu. It is said to be a science-fiction drama about time travel and reportedly features Vijay in a double role. The buzz is that it is an adaptation of the Hollywood film ‘Looper’ but this is yet to be confirmed. The Tamil biggie’s cast includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Malayalam actor Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ will be Vijay’s first release after the action drama ‘Leo’. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed biggie was a part of the Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU). Its cast included Sanjay Dutt, ‘Action King’ Arjun Sarja, Trisha, and Priya Anand.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ is set to hit screens on September 5