What’s the Status of Suriya’s 'Vaadivaasal'? Vetrimaaran Shares an Update

Suriya and Vetrimaaran had some time ago teamed up for ‘Vaadivaasal’, one of the most talked-about films of their careers. The actor and the celebrated filmmaker soon got busy with other projects and there was no update about their collaboration. This led to rumours of ‘Vaadivaasal’ being shelved. In an interaction with the media, the director shared an update about his upcoming projects and put these rumours to rest.

Vaadivaasal Is On, Confirms Vetrimaaran

Vetrimaaran has confirmed that ‘Vaadivaasal’, his ambitious film with Suriya, is still on. He also shared updates about ‘Vada Chennai 2’ and the second installment of ‘Vidhuthalai’.

“I don’t know about Vada Chennai. I don’t even know when Viduthalai 2′ is going to be released. It’s a completed film. After this, I will work on ‘Vaadivaasal’ and I don’t know what’s next,”he said,

‘Vaadivaasal,’ produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, is a sports drama that revolves around Jallikattu. It is said to be based on CS Chellappa’s novel of the same name. The cast includes Andrea Jeremiah and Ameer.

Busy Time For Suriya

Suriya, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in ‘Kanguva’, directed by Siva. The film features Disha Patani, who was recently seen as the antagonist in ‘Yodha‘, as the leading lady and marks her Tamil debut. The actress was to enter the industry with the Jayam Ravi-led ‘Sangamithra’ but it got shelved.

‘Kanguva’ has an impressive cast that includes Natty, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Deepa Venkat, and the late G. Marimuthu. Kanguva is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati, Its music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, best known to the pan-India audience for his work on Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’.

Suriya also has a film with Sudha Kongara, who previously collaborated with him on ‘Soorarai Pottru’, in his kitty.