When Will Mammootty's Turbo Release On OTT? Here's All You Need To Know

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s new flick Turbo has finally hit the theatres. The action-comedy film is directed by Vysakh featuring the actor in a lead role. The movie marks a third collaboration between Mammootty and Vysakh, following their successful ventures “Pokkiri Raja” and “Madhura Raja.”

Speaking of Turbo, the film follows Turbo Jose’s captivating journey through the bustling streets of Chennai, where unforeseen challenges set him on a mission filled with daunting obstacles and unexpected turns. Written by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film is produced under the banner of Mammotty Kampany.

It also serves as the debut film for Kannada actor Raj B Shetty and Telugu actor Sunil. The cast includes Anjana Jayaprakash, Shabareesh Varma, Dileesh Pothan, Bindu Panicker, and Niranjana Anoop. The music is composed by Christo Xavier, with cinematography by Vishnu Sarma and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

When Will Mammootty’s Turbo Release On OTT?

Mammootty’s Turbo has hit the theatres on Thursday, May 23. Turbo has premiered nationwide, and before its theatrical release, it wrapped up advance bookings on a high note. Prior to the first show today, it was reported that the film sold just over 1.15 lakh tickets across the country. This amounts to approximately 1.90 crores gross at the Indian box office, excluding blocked seats.

Speaking of Turbo’s OTT release, the makers have not divulged any details yet. We will keep you posted with the details. While we wait for the official confirmation, it’s anticipated to debut digitally roughly a month after its theatrical launch. Also, it is not known which platform will streaming Mammootty’s new flick.

As of now, the filmmakers have not officially confirmed the movie’s release on an OTT platform. However, it is expected that an announcement regarding its digital release will be made soon.

Mammootty’s Turbo is one of the expensive films from Mollywood made at a budget of 70 crores.

