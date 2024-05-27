Who Is Mehzabeen Coatwala? Munawar Faruqui Gets Secretly Married, Here's All About Comedian's Second BRIDE

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 earlier this year, marking the end of his challenging journey on the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Amidst the turmoil, the surprise entry of his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Singh brought shocking revelations, but Munawar ultimately emerged victorious, significantly enhancing his popularity.

Since then, Munawar Faruqui has been basking in the love and appreciation coming his way. It appears that he has broken the hearts of his female fans, as recent reports indicate that the renowned comedian has quietly entered into his second marriage.

Has Munawar Faruqui Tied The Knot Again?

A source close to the comedian confirmed the news, stating that the ceremony occurred approximately 10-12 days ago and was attended only by close acquaintances. Allegedly, the reception took place at ITC Grand Maratha, although Munawar Faruqui has not officially confirmed the news or shared any pictures.

However, a photo of a banner circulating on social media suggests that Munawar Faruqui’s wedding reception might have happened on May 26. Check the inside picture here:

Speculation about his purported marriage gained momentum when actress Hina Khan posted a picture on social media, hinting at attending a friend’s wedding. This post fueled rumors connecting her attendance to Munawar’s alleged wedding reception. Additionally, reports emerged of Munawar’s hospitalization, adding to the speculation.

Who Is Munawar Faruqui’s Second Bride?

Since the news broke, fans are eager to learn more about Munawar Faruqui’s bride. According to ongoing rumors, the Bigg Boss 17 winner tied the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala. According to reports, Mehzabeen is a makeup artist.

However, this has not been confirmed. Munawar Faruqui’s personal life has been under scrutiny. He was earlier married to Jasmine in 2017, but the couple parted ways after a few years. The custody of their son is now with Munawar.

His past relationship with social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi sparked controversy, especially after Ayesha Singh’s revelations about alleged infidelity. Despite facing criticism, Munawar found support from some quarters amid the social media storm.

