Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Alappuzha District, Kerala, Authorities Initiate Control Measures

Officials in Alappuzha district, Kerala, confirmed on Thursday the outbreak of bird flu in two areas namely, ward 1 of Edathva Grama Panchayat and ward 3 of Cheruthana Grama Panchayat. The disease was identified in ducks exhibiting symptoms of avian influenza, prompting quick action from local authorities. The samples from the affected ducks were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing immediately. The results from the test, later, confirmed the presence of avian influenza (H5N1), a strain of bird flu.

However, authorities emphasized that there was no cause for undue alarm, as bird flu is not known to transmit to humans easily. Nonetheless, measures are being implemented swiftly to prevent the spread of the disease and safeguard public health.

Additionnally, in accordance with the Government of India’s action plan, a meeting chaired by the District Collector outlined measures to contain the outbreak. A culling process will be initiated to eliminate domestic birds within a one-kilometer radius from the affected areas. The District Administration, in collaboration with the Animal Welfare Department, will establish a Rapid Action Force to carry out the culling operation promptly.

Officials assured that comprehensive surveillance and monitoring will continue in the affected areas to contain the outbreak effectively. Additionally, public awareness campaigns will be conducted to educate communities about preventive measures and the importance of reporting any unusual bird deaths promptly.

They also mentioned that the culling of domestic birds within the designated radius aims to curb further transmission and mitigate the impact of the outbreak. Therefore, they urged the local residents to cooperate with the authorities and follow safety guidelines issued by health officials to prevent exposure to infected birds.

The district administration remains vigilant and proactive in addressing the bird flu situation, underscoring the importance of swift and coordinated action to protect both animal and human health in Alappuzha district.