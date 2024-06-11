New Study Associates Chronic Insomnia With Ultra-Processed Food

Side effects of Ultra-processed foods (UPFs) have been studied and identified extensively, and recently, researchers in France have also linked its consumption with chronic insomnia.

Processing alters a food from its natural state, stripping it off of its essential nutrients and fibres. Ultra-processed foods are extensively modified to enhance their taste, produce them on a mass scale, or help them last longer. They typically contain added ingredients such as sugar, salt, fat, and artificial colours or preservatives. UPFs include frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs and cold cuts, fast food, packaged cookies, cakes, and salty snacks.

Researchers from Sorbonne Paris Nord University in France studied 38,570 adults to investigate the connection between dietary habits, sleep patterns, and the risk of chronic insomnia. Their finding revealed a significant link between high consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and a higher likelihood of chronic insomnia. This correlation remained strong even after taking into account factors like sociodemographic characteristics like lifestyle, diet quality, and mental health.

The study noted that 19.4% of participants who got 16% of their daily energy from UPFs reported chronic insomnia symptoms. Interestingly, this association appeared to be slightly more pronounced in men than in women, suggesting potential gender differences in how diet affects sleep.

“It is important to note that our analyses were cross-sectional and observational in nature, and we did not evaluate longitudinal association,” said epidemiologist Pauline Duquenne from Sorbonne Paris Nord University.

The precise mechanisms behind why UPFs might contribute to insomnia are not yet fully understood. However, researchers have proposed several theories. One prominent idea is that processed foods often have a higher calorie content, which can lead to weight gain. A higher body mass index (BMI) has been consistently linked to various sleep disorders, including difficulties in falling asleep and staying asleep. This suggests that the increased consumption of calorie-dense, ultra-processed foods could indirectly affect sleep quality by contributing to weight gain.

While these findings are significant, further research is needed to conclusively understand the impact of UPFs on sleep quality. This study adds to the body of evidence suggesting that diet plays a crucial role in sleep health. Previous studies have highlighted that the Mediterranean diet, which is widely regarded as one of the healthiest dietary patterns globally, is associated with a reduced risk of insomnia.

As our diets increasingly include more ultra-processed foods, comprehending their influence on sleep becomes ever more crucial. In response to such dietary concerns, the Indian Council of Medical Research has recently updated its dietary guidelines to help individuals better determine their daily intake of various foods. In the meantime, individuals are advised to avoid midnight snacking and opt for healthier alternatives to support better sleep.

Understanding the connection between what we eat and how we sleep can empower individuals to make more informed dietary choices. Reducing the intake of ultra-processed foods and prioritizing a balanced, nutritious diet may not only improve overall health but also enhance sleep quality, contributing to a better quality of life.

