'The Art Of Letting Go: How Minimalism Frees Us from Materialism'

In a society where people are surrounded by objects, where they are constantly entertained; where they are constantly bombarded with the latest fashion and technologies, the idea of the minimalist lifestyle has become a source of light.

It’s not just a concept in design or trend in lifestyle, but it is a concept of living in which people only use or possess only the basic or that which is necessary. When you consciously eliminate the things that we do not need, then there is less stress and more happiness in our lives.

What is the need for minimalism?

On a basic level, minimalism raises questions about the attainment of happiness and satisfaction in our lives through the acquisition of possessions and appreciation of the opinions of others. It challenges us to think about what we really value in life and make efforts to find something greater for which to strive. Minimalism frees people from the desire to gain constantly as it teaches them to aim for what makes them happy.

Among the principles of minimalism, the most important one is to discard, which means that we should assess every object in our homes critically and keep only the ones that are genuinely relevant and valuable to us. This activity can be quite enlightening as it helps one to free one’s mind and perhaps home, from the physical and psychological baggage that hampers one’s ability to appreciate the beauty and the reality of the now.

However, minimalism is not solely about objects; it also relates to time, effort, and headspace. While people nowadays seem to be racing against time and trying to juggle as many tasks at once as possible, minimalism helps them take a deep breath and reconsider their priorities.

what is the essences of saying ‘no’?

Saying ‘no’ to those things that are unproductive, time-wasting and which pull us away from being productive leads to us being able to guide our time and effort to something that we would like to do.

Besides, minimalism also teaches one to focus on life’s potential, to gain value and appreciation. In other words, it means replacing the scarcity mentality with a feeling that there is enough happiness and pleasure in the world for everyone, including yourself.

However, in many ways, minimalism emphasizes the value of simpler things in life such as a home cooked meal, a peaceful walk in the nature, or even just a few solitary minutes of peace. Therefore, minimalism presents a way, a way to the actualization of the already existence, meaning, and Nirvana.

When you eliminate unnecessary items and distractions and actively choose what to surround yourself with, you can design a life with meaning and depth. When we start removing everything from our lives that is not necessary, we realise that living is not about having more things but being able to live with simplicity and focus, being fully alive and thankful.

