The Pitfalls Of DIY Micro-Needling: Why At-Home Derma-Rolling Can Be Dangerous

Derma-rolling, the process of pricking the skin with micro-needles, has been recently trending as an effective method of treating any skin issues, including acne scars, wrinkles, and melasma. But as tempting as it as may seem, to try micro-needling at home, the risk and danger that is involved far outweigh any benefits that may be derived from it. Here are several reasons why DIY micro-needling is both unwise and straightforwardly dangerous.

Why is DIY micro-needling dangerous?

First of all, there are issues with the professionalism and the absence of proper education among the staff members. The problem with do-it-yourself micro-needling is that it is not done by professional dermatologists or aestheticians and as such, it does not employ the necessary precautions to guarantee safe results. Additionally, the micro-needling devices bought over-the-counter via the internet or at a nearby store can be substandard or lack essential safety and medical standards.

These devices come in all kinds of qualities and some may not have proper sterilization methods meaning that they pose a huge risk of spreading diseases. Still, another disadvantage of employing DIY micro-needling is that it may come with incorrect technique and over-usage. This may lead to complications such as tissue damage, scarring or skin darkening if appropriate guidance is not provided to the individual especially on the amount of pressure to be applied on the skin while massaging or if the needles are long.

Further, those patient who tend to get the micro-needling done rather frequently or those who opt for more aggressive treatment may encounter skin barrier damage along with bacterial invasion as well as inflammation and skin sensitivity. However, the micro-needling carried out at home without the help of a professional can have negative effects for a certain type of skin or skin condition. Micro-needling should not be performed on individuals with certain medical conditions, for example, active acne, eczema, or rosacea as this may lead to developments of complications.

Must Read: Asim Riaz Quits Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 After Ugly Spat With Shalin Bhanot? All We Know

By attempting micro-needling at home without knowledge of skin anatomy; how to properly sterilize the tools, as well as the proper treatment regimens, people can easily cause harm to their skin, likely even get an infection or worsen their condition of the skin. While derma-rolling can be done by anyone, professional micro-needling use sterile and calibrated tools that’ll not cause inflammation and other unfavorable reactions.

Consequently, despite the potential benefits of micro-needling for enhanced skin texture and skin appearance, it is crucial to recognize the dangers of DIY in achieving such results. Skin health and safety are then compromised because people rely on such procedures and are instead placing their lives in the hands of inexperienced and perhaps even unprofessional individuals. Therefore, when it comes to skin care, it’s best to consult experts and go for solutions that are uniquely designed for each problem. Therefore, when safety and efficacy are being embraced, people can gain their sought objectives without causing harm to the skin.

Show Full Article