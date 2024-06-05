Asim Riaz Quits Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 After Ugly Spat With Shalin Bhanot? All We Know

Season 14 of the popular reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ has been in the limelight right from the time it was announced a while ago. It features popular celebrities as participants and has been shot in Romania. The latest season has also had some controversies. The latest one involves a fight between the participants.

Asim Riaz of Bigg Boss 13 fame reportedly left the show after an altercation with Shalin Bhanot. He was accused of disrespecting the host of the show Rohit Shetty.

According to multiple reports, it was more of an ego problem among the participants and Asim decided to walk out of the show on the sets itself.

An act is said to have led to a fight between Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot. Television actor Abhishek Kumar supported Bhanot and this escalated the situation. In response to this, when host Rohit tried to intervene, Asim was said to have misbehaved in front of the filmmaker. However, Asim decided to quit the show even when Shetty was willing to overlook the incident.

It all began when Asim refused to perform a stunt and said that it was dangerous. Rohit Shetty said he has to perform it and can’t afford to miss it. The filmmaker also told him the stunt had been tried out by experts. Despite this Asim did not agree. Shalin and Abhishek tried to convince Asim but he called them ‘losers’ and told Rohit that he did not want to be on stage with them saying “I buy a car every three months”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

Amid reports of his ouster from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim is promoting his upcoming song ’12 Saal’ on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Asim, the model, and rapper rose to fame in 2019 when he entered the reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. He was the first runner-up in the show, which was won by late actor Sidharth Shukla. Even then Asim did not lose his place in the limelight because of his fights with Sidharth.

Besides Shalin and Asim, other contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehraa, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani and Sumona Chakravarti. KKK 14 is an ongoing show on the Colors channel and is available on the Jio Cinema app.

ALSO READ : ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: KVN Productions to Distribute Prabhas Film in This State

Show Full Article