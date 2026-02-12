LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs NAM T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Varun, Axar Patel Choke Namibia in 210-Run Chase; India on Course For Dominant Win in Delhi | NAM 100/6 in 14 Overs

🕒 Updated: February 12, 2026 22:18:39 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India vs Namibia live match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs NAM on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

India vs Namibia Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates From Delhi Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI
India vs Namibia Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates From Delhi Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI

IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: OUT! Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (3/7) and vice-captain Axar Patel (2/20) combine to put a stranglehold over Namibia batters as they chase a target of 210 against India in T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Delhi on Thursday. Earlier, Hardik Pandya (52) and Ishan Kishan (61) scored blistering half-centuries as India post a mammoth total of 209/9 in 20 overs against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi. OUT! Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus finished with an impressive four-wicket haul (4/20) as he single-handedly dented India’s charge in T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi on Thursday.  Earlier, Namibia pacer Ben Shikongo picked up the massive wicket of Sanju Samson for 22. TOSS – Gerhard Erasmus wins the toss as Namibia invite India to bat first in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 match in Delhi on Thursday.

Having already played in New Delhi, Namibia will hope familiarity with the conditions helps them challenge the hosts, but they will need a near-perfect performance to trouble India. The hosts have been boosted by Washington Sundar’s arrival, but injury concerns still linger. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the opener due to illness, appears to be back to full fitness after bowling at full intensity in the nets on Tuesday. However, Abhishek Sharma remains a worry. The youngster battled a fever in Mumbai, and his condition worsened in Delhi due to a stomach infection, leading to hospitalisation.

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup Today Match Updates 

IND vs NAM Squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.

Live Updates

  • 22:06 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM T20 Live Score And Updates: Bumrah, safe as houses

  • 22:02 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    India vs Namibia Live Score Today: Superb catch from Bumrah, Namibia in trouble

    Second wicket of the night for Axar Patel, and India’s spinners continue to squeeze Namibia. Full and outside off, Malan Kruger goes for the sweep but gets a fat top-edge. The ball loops towards short fine, where Bumrah tracks it brilliantly. Running back and then lunging to his left, he holds on with both hands despite the late swerve. NAM 95/6 in 12.5 overs vs IND (209/9) in Delhi

  • 21:57 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM Live Score And Updates: Namibia lose half-a-side, India on top

    WICKET! That should seal it for India. Namibia’s hopes fade with the dismissal of skipper Gerhard Erasmus (18). Axar Patel delivers the breakthrough. Erasmus shuffles well outside leg, Axar fires it wide outside off. He reaches out to swipe but isn’t to the pitch of it — miscues it off the bottom of the bat. Simple catch at long-off for Tilak Varma! NAM 88/5 in 11 overs vs IND (209/9) in Delhi

  • 21:53 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM T20 Live Cricket Score: Indian spinners choke Namibia

  • 21:51 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score And Updates: India all over Namibia in Delhi!

    Double strike from Varun! Another googly, another wicket. JJ Smit departs for a duck. On a length outside off, it turns in sharply. Smit looks to swipe across the line towards leg, but he’s beaten completely — off stump pegged back. That’s three for Varun Chakaravarthy. NAM 88/4 in 10 overs vs IND (209/9) in Delhi

QUICK LINKS