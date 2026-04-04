Chaos At SFO: Huge Cargo Pellet Fire Breaks Out As Emergency Crews Scramble Amid Thick Smoke – WATCH VIDEO

A major emergency response operation commenced at San Francisco International Airport on Friday afternoon after a large fire broke out at the cargo facility.

The area near South McDonnell Road produced thick black smoke, which extended throughout the Bay Area. The San Francisco Fire Department dispatched multiple units to control the fire, which destroyed large cargo containers at the northern border of the airport.

The fire reached a scale that appeared to create a major disaster, yet ground crews brought it under control before it spread to nearby terminal buildings and parked planes.

Cargo Fire Emergency Response

The SFO operations dedicated all their resources to managing the cargo fire emergency because the incident grew more complicated. Firefighters needed to use special suppression methods because the fire started from high-density cargo pellets, which created deep heat pockets inside the containers.







The airport established a strict safety corridor between active runways and the airport area, which permitted flight operations to continue without major disruptions.

The containment strategy enabled the main aviation system to function while investigators waited to examine the site. The team focused on locating all the materials inside the pellets because they needed to identify which substances could not be used as dangerous chemical accelerants.

Transit Disruptions and Safety

The initial consequences of the incident brought about transit interruptions together with disruptions to existing passenger safety procedures, which began when passengers arrived and departed. The authorities decided to close the AirTrain Blue Line because they needed to create space for emergency vehicles while protecting public safety.

The rental car hub, which connects all terminals together with the BART station, became completely inaccessible because the system suspended operations, which required shuttle buses to take over.

The ground staff handled passenger flow from diverted flights because they needed to explain to travelers that the fire did not reach passenger gates but required additional time for them to travel between points.

The airfield incident, which presented high risks, ended without any injuries to staff or travelers because effective safety measures prevented any harm.

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