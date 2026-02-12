LIVE | IND vs NAM T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Namibia Start Solid in 210 Chase; Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya Fifties Power India to Strong Total in Delhi | NAM 23/0 in 3 Overs

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India vs Namibia live match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs NAM on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.
IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Hardik Pandya (52) and Ishan Kishan (61) scored blistering half-centuries as India post a mammoth total of 209/9 in 20 overs against Namibia in their Group A match of T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. OUT! Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus finished with an impressive four-wicket haul (4/20) as he single-handedly dented India’s charge in T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi on Thursday. Earlier, Namibia pacer Ben Shikongo picked up the massive wicket of Sanju Samson for 22. TOSS – Gerhard Erasmus wins the toss as Namibia invite India to bat first in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 match in Delhi on Thursday.
Having already played in New Delhi, Namibia will hope familiarity with the conditions helps them challenge the hosts, but they will need a near-perfect performance to trouble India. The hosts have been boosted by Washington Sundar’s arrival, but injury concerns still linger. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the opener due to illness, appears to be back to full fitness after bowling at full intensity in the nets on Tuesday. However, Abhishek Sharma remains a worry. The youngster battled a fever in Mumbai, and his condition worsened in Delhi due to a stomach infection, leading to hospitalisation.
IND vs NAM Squads
India in a tight huddle — final words before the chase begins. Tilak chips in, then Surya takes over. Game faces on. Namibia’s openers are out in the middle — Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck ready to get going. Steenkamp will face the first ball. Hardik Pandya has the new ball. One slip in place, field set. Here we go!
Innings Break!
RUN OUT! Wickets tumbling at the death! Namibia tightening the screws brilliantly here. Arshdeep Singh is run out for 2 while pushing for a second on the penultimate ball. Another pinpoint yorker from Smit, who’s been outstanding at the death. It’s squeezed behind square, but the fielder is sharp and Arshdeep falls short of his ground.
Rinku Singh (1) holes out in the deep, and JJ Smit completes a fine comeback. After being taken apart in the powerplay by Kishan, he’s been outstanding at the death. Very full on leg stump, Rinku looks to go big down the ground but miscues it straight to long-on. Namibia keep chipping away! IND 206/8 in 19.3 overs vs NAM in Delhi
