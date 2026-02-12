LIVE | IND vs NAM T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Hardik Pandya Leads India’s Charge vs Namibia in Death Overs in Delhi | IND 190/4 in 17 Overs

The pressure was building, and Hardik responds in style. It drifts into his arc — right where he likes it. He frees his arms, times the loft beautifully, and sends it soaring over long-on. That’s a statement hit!
IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India vs Namibia live match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs NAM on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.
IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Hardik Pandya is playing a sensational knock here in Delhi as India look to post a mammoth total against Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 encounter in Delhi OUT! Namibia bowlers hit back with back-to-back wickets of Ishan Kishan (61) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav (12) as Namibia hit back to arrest the run-flow at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Earlier, Ishan Kishan continued his red-hot form in T20 cricket as he smashed a 20-ball half-century to lead India’s blazing start versus Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Delhi on Thursday. Earlier, Namibia pacer Ben Shikongo picked up the massive wicket of Sanju Samson for 22. TOSS – Gerhard Erasmus wins the toss as Namibia invite India to bat first in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 match in Delhi on Thursday.
Having already played in New Delhi, Namibia will hope familiarity with the conditions helps them challenge the hosts, but they will need a near-perfect performance to trouble India. The hosts have been boosted by Washington Sundar’s arrival, but injury concerns still linger. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the opener due to illness, appears to be back to full fitness after bowling at full intensity in the nets on Tuesday. However, Abhishek Sharma remains a worry. The youngster battled a fever in Mumbai, and his condition worsened in Delhi due to a stomach infection, leading to hospitalisation.
IND vs NAM Squads
5⃣0⃣ partnership 🆙 off just 23 deliveries 🎇
Pure power on display from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube 👊
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/SQLoaZjq98#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #MenInBlue | #INDvNAM | @hardikpandya7 | @IamShivamDube pic.twitter.com/SVRQh6fRuN
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2026
24 off the over! Hardik Pandya is up and running. Scholtz fires it in on a good length outside off, but Hardik reaches out and smokes it over long-off for a massive six. The tracker flashes 109 metres — though that might be generous! Either way, that’s a monster hit and a momentum shift. India 168/4 in 15 overs vs Namibia in Delhi
OUT! Gerhard Erasmus is leading from the front — and now Tilak Varma (25) is gone. That’s his second wicket, and both left-handers back in the hut. Bowling from just in front of the umpire — Erasmus gives it a touch of flight. Tilak charges down but doesn’t quite get to the pitch of it, fails to find the elevation on the loft. JJ Smit moves swiftly to his left at long-off and completes a fine catch. India 124/4 in 12 overs vs Namibia in Delhi
6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣4️⃣
Ishan Kishan brings up the 4th-fastest fifty for India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in just 20 balls! 🔥
UNREAL HITTING UNDERWAY 💪
ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #INDvNAM | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/aLGrwgVX5o pic.twitter.com/AAhjg4fhuN
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 12, 2026