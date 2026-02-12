LIVE TV
LIVE | IND vs NAM T20 Live Score World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates: Hardik Pandya Leads India's Charge vs Namibia in Death Overs in Delhi | IND 190/4 in 17 Overs

🕒 Updated: February 12, 2026 20:34:11 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Match Today: Catch all the latest score, updates and ball-by-by commentary of India vs Namibia live match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Delhi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of India vs NAM on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

India vs Namibia Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates From Delhi Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI
India vs Namibia Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Updates From Delhi Here on NewsX | Image Credit: X/BCCI

IND vs NAM T20 Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: Hardik Pandya is playing a sensational knock here in Delhi as India look to post a mammoth total against Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 encounter in Delhi OUT! Namibia bowlers hit back with back-to-back wickets of Ishan Kishan (61) and India captain Suryakumar Yadav (12) as Namibia hit back to arrest the run-flow at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Earlier, Ishan Kishan continued his red-hot form in T20 cricket as he smashed a 20-ball half-century to lead India’s blazing start versus Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Delhi on Thursday. Earlier, Namibia pacer Ben Shikongo picked up the massive wicket of Sanju Samson for 22. TOSS – Gerhard Erasmus wins the toss as Namibia invite India to bat first in a thrilling T20 World Cup 2026 match in Delhi on Thursday.

Having already played in New Delhi, Namibia will hope familiarity with the conditions helps them challenge the hosts, but they will need a near-perfect performance to trouble India. The hosts have been boosted by Washington Sundar’s arrival, but injury concerns still linger. Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the opener due to illness, appears to be back to full fitness after bowling at full intensity in the nets on Tuesday. However, Abhishek Sharma remains a worry. The youngster battled a fever in Mumbai, and his condition worsened in Delhi due to a stomach infection, leading to hospitalisation.

IND vs NAM Live Score T20 World Cup Today Match Updates 

IND vs NAM Squads

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt.

Live Updates

  • 20:22 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Hardik-Dube show in Delhi

  • 20:20 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today T20 World Cup: India surge back in Delhi! IND 168/4 in 15 overs vs NAM

    24 off the over! Hardik Pandya is up and running. Scholtz fires it in on a good length outside off, but Hardik reaches out and smokes it over long-off for a massive six. The tracker flashes 109 metres — though that might be generous! Either way, that’s a monster hit and a momentum shift. India 168/4 in 15 overs vs Namibia in Delhi

  • 20:13 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    India vs Namibia Live Score Today: Hardik breaks free, IND 144/4 in 14 overs vs NAM in Delhi

    The pressure was building, and Hardik responds in style. It drifts into his arc — right where he likes it. He frees his arms, times the loft beautifully, and sends it soaring over long-on. That’s a statement hit!

  • 20:11 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    IND vs NAM Live Cricket Score T20: WICKET! Tilak Varma out for 25

    OUT! Gerhard Erasmus is leading from the front — and now Tilak Varma (25) is gone. That’s his second wicket, and both left-handers back in the hut. Bowling from just in front of the umpire — Erasmus gives it a touch of flight. Tilak charges down but doesn’t quite get to the pitch of it, fails to find the elevation on the loft. JJ Smit moves swiftly to his left at long-off and completes a fine catch. India 124/4 in 12 overs vs Namibia in Delhi

  • 20:00 (IST) 12 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: When Ishan turned on 'beast mode' in Delhi

