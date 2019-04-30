Indian Army spots footprint of Yeti in the Himalayas: The Indian Army said on Twitter the footprints measured 32x15 inches. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.

Indian Army spots footprint of Yeti in the Himalayas: It may sound bizarre, but the Indian Army on Tuesday claimed on Twitter that during a mountaineering expedition some of its team members spotted the mysterious footprints of a Yeti near the Makalu Base camp in the Himalayas on April 9, 2019.

The Army’s revelation has left the social media in splits and the findings of the mountaineering team has sparked off a range of memes among netizens as the Images released by the Army show the imprint of only one foot. The Indian Army said on Twitter the footprints measured 32×15 inches. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past.

While some have quipped that the Twitter handle of the Army may have been hacked, others went on to say that the influence of a cartoon may be too strong. One Twitter user even questioned, “why only one footstep is visible in the photograph?”

The Yeti is said to be an ape-like creature which is taller than an average human and forms a part of the pre-Buddhist beliefs of several Himalayan people.

Some trekkers and inhabitants of the Himalayan mountain region have often claimed to have seen or regarding the presence of a large furry creature in the snow-clad hilly terrain. Some mountaineers have also documented footprints of what they claim was a Yeti. However, there has been no scientific backing of the presence of these creatures.

Darren Naish, a writer and palaeontologist at the University of Southampton in England, says it’s a bit weird to think of ‘strict definition’ for yetis, since there isn’t one really. However, in 2007, the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organisation had put forward some photos which they claimed showed a juvenile Bigfoot. On July 9, 2008, Rick Dyer and Matthew Whitton posted a video to YouTube, claiming that they had discovered the body of a dead Sasquatch in a forest in northern Georgia.

