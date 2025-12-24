Lifestyle Influencer Anunay Sood’s Cause of Death Finally REVEALED: 32-Year-Old Died of Fentanyl and Alcohol Overdose, Not in Deep Sleep

Dubai-based travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood, who was famous for his breathtaking travel visuals, died aged 32. His family gave the news on 6 November 2025, morning, via an emotional post shared on his official Instagram account. While the exact cause of Anunay’s death initially remained unclear, it has now been confirmed by US authorities.

Anunay Sood Cause of Death

US authorities have confirmed that Anunay Sood died from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl and alcohol. The 32-year-old died on November 4 in Las Vegas.

According to a report by TMZ, officials in Clark County, Nevada, revealed Anunay Sood’s cause of death as “combined fentanyl and ethanol toxicity,” with the manner of death ruled accidental.

What Happened to Anunay Sood in Las Vegas?

Anunay Sood was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Wynn Las Vegas in the United States. He was there to attend the Las Vegas Concours 2025 car show. At the time, police said that narcotics were recovered from the scene near his body.

Earlier police statements noted that a woman staying with Sood told investigators that the group had bought what they believed was cocaine from a man on the casino floor around 4 am. She said Sood, along with her and another woman, consumed the substance before going to sleep. When the two women woke up about an hour later, they found Sood unresponsive.

Who Was Anunay Sood?

Anunay Sood was among India’s most popular travel content creators with 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He was every travel enthusiast’s favourite for his aesthetic travel photographs, cinematic reels, and storytelling-based vlogs. He had uploaded a video titled “Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland” on YouTube on November 3.

His work earned him consistent recognition, and he featured in Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years- 2022, 2023, and 2024.