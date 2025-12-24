Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’

Mumbai-born Oxford law student Viraansh Bhanushali has delivered a powerful speech on India–Pakistan relations during a recent debate at the Oxford Union. Videos of his remarks have since garnered millions of views across social media platforms. The speech has turned the student debater into an overnight viral figure.

Bhanushali participated in an Oxford Union debate on the motion, “This House Believes That India’s Policy Towards Pakistan Is a Populist Disguise for Security Policy.” Speaking against the motion, he argued that India’s approach towards Pakistan is shaped by genuine national security concerns rather than electoral populism.

Debate Held at the Oxford Union

The debate took place at the Oxford Union, the world’s most prestigious student-run debating society, founded in 1823 at the University of Oxford. The Union is known globally for hosting high-profile debates on international politics, policy, and public affairs.

You cannot shame a state that has no shame.” That’s the truth about 🇵🇰 Pakistan Oxford University student Viraansh Bhanushali shows the mirror to Pakistanis pic.twitter.com/mQ9Q96l5qG — Dharma 🌺🕉 (@DharmaCalling) December 22, 2025

During the debate, Bhanushali took on Moosa Harraj, a Pakistan-born peer and the president of the Oxford Union, who argued that India’s Pakistan policy is driven primarily by populist considerations.

Also Read: ‘Melania Wears Panties?’: Internet Reactions After Trump Awkward Comment About Melania’s Undergarments at Rally

What Viraansh Bhanushali Said In His Speech

Rejecting that assertion, Bhanushali maintained that India’s responses to Pakistan, from diplomatic restraint following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to military action in more recent years, demonstrate strategic calculation rather than political theatrics.

He further contended that major terrorist incidents and India’s subsequent responses do not correspond with election cycles, undermining the argument that such actions are taken for domestic political gains.

Viraansh Bhanushali Shames Pakistan

Drawing from his personal background as a Mumbaikar, Bhanushali spoke about the devastating impact of Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks on thousands of Indian lives. He emphasised that these experiences inform India’s security posture and cannot be dismissed as vote-driven narratives.

In one of the sharpest moments of the debate, Bhanushali argued that a state that shelters terrorists lacks moral standing. Referring to attacks in Pathankot, Uri, and Pulwama, he remarked, “You cannot shame a state that has no shame.”

Who Is Viraansh Bhanushali?

Viraansh Bhanushali is a law student at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. He is pursuing a BA Jurisprudence (LLB), English Law with Law Studies in Europe at St Peter’s College, Oxford.

Originally from Mumbai, Bhanushali studied at NES International School before moving to the UK for higher education. He belongs to the Oxford Class of 2026 and has been actively involved in extra-curricular initiatives over the past three years.

Leadership Roles at the Oxford Union

Bhanushali currently serves as the Chief of Staff of the Oxford Union. His previous leadership roles at the Union include serving as International Officer and being a member of the Secretary’s Committee.

In addition to his work at the Oxford Union, he co-founded The Oxford Majlis, a student-led initiative aimed at fostering cultural and intellectual discussions.

Also Read: Bangladesh Interim Government Assures Justice After Dipu Chandra Das’ Tragic Death, Calls It ‘Heinous Criminal Act’