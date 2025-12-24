LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi DOJ IND vs NZ AST SpaceMobile asim munir American workers protection Lalit Modi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’

Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’

Mumbai-born Oxford law student Viraansh Bhanushali has gone viral after a fiery speech on India–Pakistan relations at the Oxford Union. Speaking against a motion critical of India’s Pakistan policy, he argued it is driven by national security, not populism.

Oxford law student Viraansh Bhanushali goes viral after defending India’s Pakistan policy as security-driven, not populist. Photos: X.
Oxford law student Viraansh Bhanushali goes viral after defending India’s Pakistan policy as security-driven, not populist. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 24, 2025 10:58:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’

Mumbai-born Oxford law student Viraansh Bhanushali has delivered a powerful speech on India–Pakistan relations during a recent debate at the Oxford Union. Videos of his remarks have since garnered millions of views across social media platforms. The speech has turned the student debater into an overnight viral figure.

You Might Be Interested In

Bhanushali participated in an Oxford Union debate on the motion, “This House Believes That India’s Policy Towards Pakistan Is a Populist Disguise for Security Policy.” Speaking against the motion, he argued that India’s approach towards Pakistan is shaped by genuine national security concerns rather than electoral populism.

Debate Held at the Oxford Union

The debate took place at the Oxford Union, the world’s most prestigious student-run debating society, founded in 1823 at the University of Oxford. The Union is known globally for hosting high-profile debates on international politics, policy, and public affairs.

You Might Be Interested In

During the debate, Bhanushali took on Moosa Harraj, a Pakistan-born peer and the president of the Oxford Union, who argued that India’s Pakistan policy is driven primarily by populist considerations.

Also Read: ‘Melania Wears Panties?’: Internet Reactions After Trump Awkward Comment About Melania’s Undergarments at Rally

What Viraansh Bhanushali Said In His Speech

Rejecting that assertion, Bhanushali maintained that India’s responses to Pakistan, from diplomatic restraint following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks to military action in more recent years, demonstrate strategic calculation rather than political theatrics.

He further contended that major terrorist incidents and India’s subsequent responses do not correspond with election cycles, undermining the argument that such actions are taken for domestic political gains.

 Viraansh Bhanushali Shames Pakistan

Drawing from his personal background as a Mumbaikar, Bhanushali spoke about the devastating impact of Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks on thousands of Indian lives. He emphasised that these experiences inform India’s security posture and cannot be dismissed as vote-driven narratives.

In one of the sharpest moments of the debate, Bhanushali argued that a state that shelters terrorists lacks moral standing. Referring to attacks in Pathankot, Uri, and Pulwama, he remarked, “You cannot shame a state that has no shame.”

Who Is Viraansh Bhanushali?

Viraansh Bhanushali is a law student at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. He is pursuing a BA Jurisprudence (LLB), English Law with Law Studies in Europe at St Peter’s College, Oxford.

Originally from Mumbai, Bhanushali studied at NES International School before moving to the UK for higher education. He belongs to the Oxford Class of 2026 and has been actively involved in extra-curricular initiatives over the past three years.

Leadership Roles at the Oxford Union

Bhanushali currently serves as the Chief of Staff of the Oxford Union. His previous leadership roles at the Union include serving as International Officer and being a member of the Secretary’s Committee.

In addition to his work at the Oxford Union, he co-founded The Oxford Majlis, a student-led initiative aimed at fostering cultural and intellectual discussions.

Also Read: Bangladesh Interim Government Assures Justice After Dipu Chandra Das’ Tragic Death, Calls It ‘Heinous Criminal Act’

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 10:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Mumbai attackOxford UnionOxford Union Debatepakistan newsViraansh BhanushaliWorld news

RELATED News

Epstein Files: From Trump’s Private Jet Flights To Rape Allegations, Timeline Of What Happened On Disgraced Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Island

US Scraps H-1B Visa Lottery: Who Gets Priority And Who Faces Setbacks – All We Know

Big Shocker, New Epstein Files Release Alleges Donald Trump Raped Woman With Jeffrey Epstein, DOJ Responds

Plane Crash or Targeted Kill? Libya Army Chief Dies Days After Asim Munir Meeting, Social Media Draws Parallels With Iran Commander’s Death

Less Luck, More Logic: H-1B Visa Programme Overhauled With Shift From Lottery To Skill-Based Selection

LATEST NEWS

After U19 Asia Cup Disappointment, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gets Back In Form, Hits Record-Breaking Ton In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Shocks Fans, Confirms Chris Evans’ Epic Return As Steve Rogers In MCU

Jeera, Ajwain & Saunf Water: Health Benefits You Didn’t Know

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Shot Dead By Husband After She Sends Divorce Notice

Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Mumbai vs Sikkim Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

5 Red Flags in a Relationship You Should Never Ignore

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’
Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’
Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’
Meet Viraansh Bhanushali: Oxford Student Bashes Pakistan In Viral Speech, ‘You Can’t Shame A State That Has No Shame’

QUICK LINKS