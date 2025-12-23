‘Melania Wears Panties?’: Internet Reactions After Trump Awkward Comment About Melania’s Undergarments at Rally

US President Donald Trump shocked his fans during a rally in North Carolina as he swerved away from his script to deliver rather graphic statements about his wife, First Lady Melania Trump’s underwear.

The remarks were delivered in a campaign-style speech, which was scheduled to concentrate on issues such as inflation, healthcare prices, and the economy in connection with the upcoming midterm elections in 2026.

It was organised in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on the occasion of Friday, December 19.

Trump Awkward Comment About Melania’s Undergarments

Trump said in the rally, “They went into my wife’s closet.”

While reminiscing about the search conducted by the FBI at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, in 2022, Trump stated that they entered Melania Trump’s private area.

“And they went into my wife’s closet, and they looked at her drawers,” Trump told the audience, in an apparent reference to the way the raid team handled his wife’s closet.

Trump continued by describing Melania Trump as “a very meticulous person,” before going on to provide a vivid description of how she plans her outfits.

“Everything is perfect. Her undergarments, which are also called panties, are folded perfectly, packaged. They’re, like, so perfect. I think she steams them,” said the speaker to the evident surprise of the audience.

Internet Reactions to Trump’s Melania’s Undergarments Remark

One user commented, “If he says this about his own wife, imagine what he says about other people’s wives (and daughters).”

Second user said, “The guy with the glasses on the top left shaking his head and lowering it shows what a cringe moment this was…”

Another user commented, “Melania wears panties?”

“What a creepy thing to say, especially in a room full of strangers.”, and ‘He’s such an embarrassment. Who talks about their wife’s underwear?”