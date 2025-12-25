LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack ashes Bus Fire Cambodia Al Hind Air Anunay Sood arunachal pradesh Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
Home > India > Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

At least 17 people were feared dead in a horrific bus–lorry collision in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Thursday. The private sleeper coach, travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna, caught fire after the impact, leaving passengers trapped inside. Several others were injured and rushed to hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga as police investigate the cause.

17 feared dead as Bengaluru–Gokarna sleeper bus catches fire after lorry crosses divider and crashes in Karnataka’s Chitradurga. Photo: X.
17 feared dead as Bengaluru–Gokarna sleeper bus catches fire after lorry crosses divider and crashes in Karnataka’s Chitradurga. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 25, 2025 07:35:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

Karnataka Bus Accident: In a tragic collision between a bus and a lorry, at least 17 people are reportedly charred to death. According to reports, a private sleeper coach bus caught fire when it collided with a lorry in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Thursday. The bus was reportedly travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna.

You Might Be Interested In

Reports quoting police say that the bus immediately went up in flames after it was hit by the lorry. 

Reports quoting officials said that the lorry was travelling from Hiriyur towards Bengaluru when it crossed the road divider and hit the oncoming bus. While nine passengers have died, several others have reportedly sustained injuries and were rushed to hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga for treatment.

You Might Be Interested In

This is a developing story

Also Read: India reacts as Vishnu statue demolished at Thailand-Cambodia border

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 7:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bus Firehome-hero-pos-1karnatakaKarnataka bus accidentkarnataka newsKarnataka police

RELATED News

India Condemns Demolition Of Lord Vishnu Statue Near Thailand–Cambodia Border: ‘Such Disrespectful Acts Hurt The Sentiments Of…’

As Aravalli Row Intensifies, Centre Bans New Mining Leases Across Entire Range, Reveals Big Conservation Plan

Who Are The Owners Of Al Hind Air And FlyExpress? Two New Flight Carriers Get Green Light For Operations After Indigo Fiasco

Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

After IndiGo Flight Chaos, Aviation Ministry Clears Two New Airlines-Al Hind Air And FlyExpress: Is This A Challenge To India’s Aviation Duopoly? What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

Epstein Files Transparency Act: DOJ Uncovers Over A Million New Documents, Including Mar-a-Lago Probe

Netanyahu Vows Response After IED Attack, Accuses Hamas Of Breaching US-Brokered 20-Point Peace Plan in Gaza

Nigeria Mosque Attack: Deadly Explosion Kills Worshippers In Maiduguri During Evening Prayers, Highlights Boko Haram And ISWAP Tensions

Is Steam Down? Gamers Worldwide Hit By E502 L3 Errors On Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas 2025: Greetings And Wishes To Celebrate Xmas With Loved Ones

Gold vs Silver 2026: Which Metal Will Rule Your Portfolio And Deliver Higher Returns In Coming Year?

US Stock Market Holiday: Is Wall Street Closed On December 25 For Christmas?

Vijay Hazare Trophy: ‘Richest Board’ BCCI Gets Slammed For Sharing Poor Quality Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Centuries, Fans Ask, ‘Was This Recorded On Nokia?’

Tommy Shelby Is Back: ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ Teaser Unveils Cillian Murphy’s Fierce Return; Fans Say ‘Can’t Wait To See’

Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga
Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga
Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga
Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

QUICK LINKS