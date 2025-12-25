Horror In Karnataka: 17 Feared Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision In Chitradurga

Karnataka Bus Accident: In a tragic collision between a bus and a lorry, at least 17 people are reportedly charred to death. According to reports, a private sleeper coach bus caught fire when it collided with a lorry in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Thursday. The bus was reportedly travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna.

Reports quoting police say that the bus immediately went up in flames after it was hit by the lorry.

Reports quoting officials said that the lorry was travelling from Hiriyur towards Bengaluru when it crossed the road divider and hit the oncoming bus. While nine passengers have died, several others have reportedly sustained injuries and were rushed to hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga for treatment.

#WATCH | Karnataka | An accident took place between a lorry and a private bus near Gorlathu village in Chitradurga district on National Highway 48. More details awaited (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/r38wVVJ77r — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2025

This is a developing story

