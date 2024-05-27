Bomb Threat: Mumbai Police Probe Bomb Scares Targeting Taj Hotel and Airport

The Mumbai Police, on Monday, reported that a control room received a call indicating bombs were placed at the Taj Hotel and the city’s airport. They conducted searches at these locations but “nothing suspicious was found”.

According to the Mumbai Police, the call originated from Uttar Pradesh. “The search for the caller is underway,” the police stated, as reported by news agency ANI.

Series Of Bomb Threats

This bomb threat in Mumbai follows a series of similar false alarms in various cities, including Delhi and Chennai. According to the Hindu, the Chennai airport director received two emails on May 26, stating that bombs will be planted near the airport and that passengers should be deboarded from the aircraft, sources added. Subsequently, the mail was forwarded to the police and after checking, it was found to be a hoax.

Bomb Threats In Schools And Educational Institutions

On May 23, bomb threats were made to two Delhi University colleges, Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College, which were later confirmed to be false alarms, according to the Delhi Fire Service. A day earlier, on May 22, the Union Home Ministry’s office in Delhi’s North Block also received a bomb threat.

Additionally, several schools in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru have received bomb threats via email in recent weeks, causing widespread panic. However, all these threats were ultimately found to be hoaxes. According to the Delhi Police, 131 schools received threat emails on May 1. Additionally, on May 13, at least four schools in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, were also targeted with bomb threats via email.

General Safety Measures

One can always enhance safety from bomb threats through vigilant communication and prompt reporting. Ensuring that any suspicious activity or threats received via calls, emails, or other forms of communication are immediately reported to the authorities allows for timely investigations and necessary precautions to be taken. Additionally, conducting regular bomb threat response drills and training sessions in schools, businesses, and public places prepares staff, students, and the public to respond calmly and efficiently in the event of a threat.

