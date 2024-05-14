Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat Calls A Day After Bomb Hoax Reports In Jaipur And Lucknow Schools

Four hospitals namely Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, Deepchand Bandhu Hospital, and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, received bomb threat calls on May 14, early morning. The Delhi Police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

Two government hospitals, Burari Government Hospital along with Mangolpuri’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, also received similar emails.

Police were alerted to a threat at Brurari Hospital at 3 pm on May 12, prompting complaints from multiple hospitals in the city. Police teams were dispatched, but officials stated that no suspicious activity has been discovered thus far, the officials stated.

After two days of receiving threat emails to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and at least six government hospitals in Delhi, and nearly two weeks after 150 schools in Delhi received bomb threats and the new threat calls to hospitals were received.

Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in Hari Nagar, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, Hindu Rao Hospital of Malka Ganj, and Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital of Rajpur Road are some of the hospitals in the list.

However, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has called these emails a “hoax” in an official statement.

The Guru Nanak Dev Eye Hospital, Gramin Swastha Prashikshan Sansthan in Najafgarh, ILBS in Vasant Kunj are among the hospitals which were also checked by the local police as the emails were sent to them too, a police officer said.

According to a police officer, hospitals such as Guru Nanak Dev Eye Hospital, Gramin Swastha Prashikshan Sansthan in Najafgarh, and ILBS in Vasant Kunj were also checked by local police after receiving similar threatening emails. The CPRO building located at State Entry Road in Connaught Place was also checked but nothing suspicious was found, the officer said. At some of the hospitals, the checks were underway till late night, he said. Must Read: After Delhi, Several Schools In Jaipur And Lucknow Receive Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated Bomb threats were reported from multiple locations including Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-3, Burari Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Dabri’s Dada Dev Hospital, and Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital in Civil Lines, as confirmed by a senior Delhi Fire Services official.

Deputy Commission of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said, “The Security Operations Control Centre at IGI Airport has received a threat email concerning an explosive device within the premises. Enhanced security protocols are now in effect, and safety measures have been intensified. Legal action has been initiated. No suspicious items have been found as of now.”

