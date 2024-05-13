After Delhi, Several Schools In Jaipur Receive Bomb Threat, Students Evacuated

On May 13, Monday, police in Rajasthan’s capital city Jaipur reported that several schools had received bomb threats via email. As a precautionary measure, students and staff were evacuated from these schools, while police teams and bomb squads were deployed to conduct searches.

DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar stated, “Threatening emails have been sent to some schools in the city, including Maheshwari School (MPS International School). Currently, the bomb disposal squad is conducting searches in the school premises. All students and staff have been safely evacuated, and further investigation is ongoing.”

This incident occurred shortly after over 100 schools in Delhi-NCR received similar bomb threats, causing panic among parents.

Although the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) later deemed the emails a ‘hoax,’ this incident echoes a previous bomb threat in Jaipur last year, targeting Jaipur Airport. Similarly, on May 12, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and several government hospitals in Delhi received bomb threats via email, prompting investigations by the Delhi Police.

The hospitals affected include Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in Hari Nagar, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj, and Aruna Asaf Ali Govt Hospital on Rajpur Road. These incidents occurred nearly two weeks after multiple schools in Delhi-NCR received similar bomb threats via email.

MUST READ: Election 2024: Allu Arjun & Jr NTR Step Out To Vote In Hyderabad

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phase 4 Voting Kicks-Off For 96 Seats

Show Full Article