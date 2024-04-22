Hanuman Jayanti: What, When and Its Significance, All You Need To Know

Hanuman Jayanti, an esteemed Hindu festival, honors the birth of Lord Hanuman, a revered figure renowned for his unwavering devotion, courage, and strength. Falling on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, typically in March or April, this year’s festivities grace the calendar on Tuesday, April 23. Lord Hanuman stands as a symbol of selfless service, devotion, and loyalty, inspiring countless devotees worldwide.

At the heart of Hanuman Jayanti lies a celebration of the divine qualities epitomized by Lord Hanuman. This auspicious occasion serves as a time for spiritual reflection and introspection, urging devotees to emulate Hanuman’s virtues in their own lives. Through devotion, humility, and selflessness, believers find solace in overcoming obstacles and nurturing spiritual growth, thus embodying Hanuman’s legacy.

The Story

Renowned as Bajrangbali, Lord Hanuman’s saga is one steeped in mythological lore and divine intervention. Born to Anjana, an apsara cursed to inhabit a monkey form, and Kesari, the monkey king, Hanuman’s birth was a celestial decree by the wind god Vayu.

Hanuman’s life intersected fatefully with that of Lord Rama, the embodiment of virtue and righteousness. Becoming an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, Hanuman played a pivotal role in the epic Ramayana, aiding in the quest to rescue Sita from the demon king Ravana’s clutches.

With unparalleled devotion and strength, Hanuman showcased his valor in the battle against Ravana’s forces. His legendary feats, including the lifting of an entire mountain to procure a life-saving herb for Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana, exemplify his unwavering commitment to dharma (righteousness) and loyalty to his beloved master.

Hanuman Jayanti stands as a testament to Lord Hanuman’s enduring legacy, inspiring generations with his divine grace and indomitable spirit. As devotees gather to honor his birth, they embody the timeless values of devotion, courage, and selflessness, finding solace and strength in his divine presence.

How is it Celebrated

Hanuman Jayanti unfolds with vibrant festivities across India and beyond. Colorful processions, cultural performances, and the sharing of prasad (blessed offerings) mark the occasion, fostering a sense of communal joy and reverence. Devotees engage in prayers, fasting, and recitations of the revered Hanuman Chalisa hymn, seeking Hanuman’s blessings for strength, courage, and protection. Temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman resonate with the melodious chants of bhajans and kirtans, echoing devotees’ heartfelt gratitude and devotion.