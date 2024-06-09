How Did Locals In The US React To Enjoying Pani Puri? Viral Video Sparks Internet Reaction

Pani puri, a beloved street food in India, has recently made waves on social media after a video of locals in the United States trying out the snack went viral. The short clip, captured outside Curry Corner, an Indian restaurant in Minneapolis, shows individuals tasting pani puri, eliciting varied reactions from those who sampled it.

Known for its burst of flavors and tangy-sweet pani (water), pani puri holds a special place in the hearts of many, often evoking nostalgic childhood memories. The video, shared on Instagram a month ago, has gained significant traction, amassing over 3.9 million views and garnering more than 90,000 likes.

“We took the most popular Indian street food to Minneapolis streets,” the restaurant captioned the post, reflecting on the enthusiastic response to their culinary offering.

Reactions to the video were diverse, with some viewers expressing sheer delight at the experience. One user shared, “Man I stopped at an Indian spot in Chicago one day and tried pani puri for the first time and started crying tears of happiness.” Another recounted, “At least 30 panipuri in one go is minimum. 1 or 2 panipuri is nothing for me.”

For many, the authenticity of the pani puri experience lies in consuming a significant quantity in one sitting. “Until you eat 20+ pani puris breathlessly with tears streaming down your face in a row, you haven’t known the truth of eating pani puri,” remarked a commenter.

The video also sparked discussions about the cultural significance of pani puri and its consumption habits. Some users humorously noted the discrepancy between the serving size in the US compared to India. “Because here a panipuri plate has 5-6 so the Indian guy was like I’m not leaving without 5 even if it’s free,” quipped one user.

Overall, the viral video served as a testament to the universal appeal of pani puri, transcending geographical boundaries and bringing joy to food enthusiasts across the globe. As one Instagram user aptly summed up, “Panipuri is true Love.” Another shared, “As someone who has eaten pani puri almost every week for over 20 years, you don’t just eat ONE pani puri. you have to eat 8 at least to bless your soul.”

The popularity of the video underscores the enduring allure of street food culture and the shared joy of discovering culinary delights from around the world.

