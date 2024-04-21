Salary Of IAS Officer On Social Media Sparks Row, Nitizens Responds

A discussion was sparked on social media when a post comparing the salary of an IAS officer to that of a Chartered Accountant surfaced.

The average salary of an IAS is the starting salary of a CA Why do people prefer IAS? pic.twitter.com/KpODLY8F9i — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) April 17, 2024

The conversation was initiated by Chartered Accountant Chirag Chauhan, who remarked, “The average salary of an IAS is equivalent to the starting salary of a CA. Why do individuals opt for IAS?”

This post prompted various individuals to share their perspectives. One participant commented, “Do you ever come across an IAS officer reporting to a CA? (Unless the CA holds a senior government position or is a minister).”

Another contributor added, “Those aspiring to join the IAS are not primarily driven by financial incentives; their motivation lies in the desire to serve the community.”

But What is the Salary of an IAS Officer?

As per the seventh pay commission, the monthly basic salary for an IAS officer varies between Rs. 56,100 and Rs. 2,50,000, depending on their rank. For positions such as SDM, Undersecretary, and Assistant Secretary, the monthly salary is Rs. 56,100, while the highest salary, Rs. 2,50,000, is reserved for the Cabinet Secretary of India.

The Chief Secretary and Secretary receive a monthly salary of Rs. 2,25,000, the second-highest in the hierarchy.

During the training period, an IAS officer’s salary is set at Rs. 56,100. However, after deductions, it falls within the range of Rs. 33,000 to Rs. 35,000 per month. Additionally, apart from their salary, IAS officers are entitled to various perks and benefits.

Other Perks:

IAS officers are entitled to numerous benefits and amenities. Among these, some notable ones include:

Security: The government ensures the security of IAS officers.

Housing: IAS officers are provided with government housing or receive a house rent allowance (HRA) based on the city of posting.

Transportation: IAS officers are allocated an official vehicle along with a designated driver.

Study Leave: In addition to their salary and benefits, IAS officers have the opportunity to take a study leave ranging from 2 to 4 years, during which the government covers the expenses for their education.