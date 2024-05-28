Transforming Into Animals: Japanese Man's Rs 12 Lakh Dog Transformation Takes A New Turn, Says 'I’d Like To Fulfil My Dream Of Becoming Another Animal Someday.'

He mentioned the feasibility of transforming into a bear, panda, or another dog. Additionally, he expressed interest in becoming a cat or fox, but acknowledged that humans couldn’t realistically attempt those due to their smaller size.

People all around the world like to live their life on their own whims and fancies, but sometimes things get a bit more extraordinary. A man in Japan had spend 12 Lakh Rupees to become a dog, but wait that’s not the surprising part, he has expressed that he would like to transform into yet another animal.

The Unconventional Transformation

The YouTuber recently informed the Japanese news agency of his desire to undergo a transformation into either a panda, fox, bear, or cat. His entire journey has been documented on the channel ‘I Want to Be an Animal.’

“I’d like to fulfil my dream of becoming another animal someday.” Toco had previously mentioned that his preferred dog breed is a collie, which influenced his decision to transform into one.

Dreaming of Animal Transformation

Toko recently shared with WanQol his desire to live life as a different animal. He admitted to aspiring to emulate four animals, though he acknowledged that two of them might not be feasible due to logistical limitations. He asserted that there are differences in bone architecture and the bending patterns of arms and legs between dogs and humans. “So dogs . . . it’s very difficult to make movements that look like this.”

He stated that he was exploring methods to make his limbs resemble those of a canine. Additionally, he noted that maintaining cleanliness whenever the fur gets dirty is quite labor-intensive.  “Of course, I would like to become another animal as well.”

A Hidden Persona

The man, who declines to reveal his name, regularly shares videos on his channel showcasing his training of new tricks, consuming dog food, and taking walks as if he were a pet.

Furthermore, he expressed to the news outlet his fondness for quadrupedal creatures, particularly those that are adorable. Among these, he chose to become a dog because he believes that a larger animal closely resembling him would be most suitable for a realistic transformation. He noted that long-haired dogs could obscure the human form, recalling an instance when he encountered such a challenge while embodying the Collie, his preferred breed.

The story of this man’s unconventional transformation into a dog and his desire to explore other animal identities sheds light on the varied ways individuals express themselves. Social media provide a space for people to share their diverse interests and experiences, whether it involves documenting personal journeys, showcasing talents, or simply connecting with others. It underscores the breadth of expression and engagement found within the online community.

