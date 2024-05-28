Transforming Into Animals: Japanese Man's Rs 12 Lakh Dog Transformation Takes A New Turn, Says 'I’d Like To Fulfil My Dream Of Becoming Another Animal Someday.'

The man, who declines to reveal his name, regularly shares videos on his channel showcasing his training of new tricks, consuming dog food, and taking walks as if he were a pet.

Furthermore, he expressed to the news outlet his fondness for quadrupedal creatures, particularly those that are adorable. Among these, he chose to become a dog because he believes that a larger animal closely resembling him would be most suitable for a realistic transformation. He noted that long-haired dogs could obscure the human form, recalling an instance when he encountered such a challenge while embodying the Collie, his preferred breed.

The story of this man’s unconventional transformation into a dog and his desire to explore other animal identities sheds light on the varied ways individuals express themselves. Social media provide a space for people to share their diverse interests and experiences, whether it involves documenting personal journeys, showcasing talents, or simply connecting with others. It underscores the breadth of expression and engagement found within the online community.

