Akshay Kumar's Bhoot Bangla STUCK in Biggest Controversy: Is It a Copy of Kartik Aryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? T-Series Shuts Down...

Bhoot Bangla is creating waves online with claims it recycles the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise script before release. Fans are buzzing about whether Bhooth Bangla is secretly Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in disguise. The production house behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa has now stepped in to respond to the speculation. Here’s everything you need to know about the T-Series upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.