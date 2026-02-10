Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla STUCK in Biggest Controversy: Is It a Copy of Kartik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? T-Series Shuts Down…
Bhoot Bangla is creating waves online with claims it recycles the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise script before release. Fans are buzzing about whether Bhooth Bangla is secretly Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in disguise. The production house behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa has now stepped in to respond to the speculation. Here’s everything you need to know about the T-Series upcoming film Bhooth Bangla.
Rumour That Bhooth Bangla Is Recycled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Reports circulated online claiming Bhooth Bangla used the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 script with slight changes. Some sources said Priyadarshan had initially drafted a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Akshay Kumar in mind.
T-Series Officially Denies Any Script Link
The production house of Bhool Bhulaiyaa has publicly dismissed the speculation. T-Series clarified that Bhooth Bangla shares no narrative connection with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise.
Bhooth Bangla’s Backstory According to Reports
Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar originally collaborated on an early draft that could have become Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. That draft didn’t materialise as a Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel, and later became the basis for Bhooth Bangla.
Bhooth Bangla Release Date
Bhooth Bangla is now scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2026. The film marks a reunion of Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan after many years.
Bhooth Bangla- Online Reaction and Controversy
The rumours fueled buzz across social media before any official statement. Some film circles still debate whether Bhooth Bangla carries the “spirit” of Bhool Bhulaiyaa despite official denials.
Disclaimer
This article is based on media reports, public statements, and online discussions surrounding the film. The information shared does not confirm any allegations and is intended solely for informational purposes. Any similarities between films, if present, are subject to creative interpretation and official clarification by the makers. Readers are advised to rely on verified sources for confirmed updates.