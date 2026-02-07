From Daddy To Gangs of Wasseypur: 7 Bollywood Movies Based On Real Life Crime
Bollywood often uses real-life stories to make blockbuster films. There are many true crime stories that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Here is a list of Top 7 real-life crime movies you should definitely watch once:
Talvar (2015)
It is based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. It shows multiple perspectives of media, family members and the investigators. It was critically acclaimed for its realism and performances.
Black Friday (2004)
It showcases the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts. It highlights the planning and aftermath of the attacks. It was directed by Anurag Kashyap.
Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)
It was inspired by the serial killer Raman Raghav from Mumbai in the 1960s. It is a psychological thriller focusing on the police and killer. It has a dark and intense narrative.
No One Killed Jessica (2011)
It is based on the Jessica Lal murder case. It has a strong female centric narrative and includes media intervention and public protests for justice.
Daddy (2017)
It depicts the life of Arun Gawli, a Mumbai gangster-turned-politician. It explored politics, crime and family dynamics.
Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)
It highlights underworld mafia battles and police encounters. It is based on the real 1991 Lokhandwala shootout at Mumbai. It is full or gritty realism
Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)
It is inspired by real coal mafia families in Wasseypur and Dhanbad. It spans generations of revenge and crime.
