Bollywood Child Actors Then & Now – Amazing Transformations from Sana Saeed to Kunal Khemu

Tanvi Hegde – The Son Pari Girl All Grown Up

Known to millions as Fruity from the fantasy TV show Son Pari, Tanvi Hegde was the face of every Indian kid’s childhood in the early 2000s. She also appeared in several children’s films and TV commercials. Over time, she moved towards regional cinema, especially Marathi films, but chose a low-profile life away from constant media attention. Even though she’s not in the spotlight as much, she remains a nostalgic figure for those who grew up watching her.