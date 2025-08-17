Bollywood Child Actors Then & Now – Amazing Transformations from Sana Saeed to Kunal Khemu
Bollywood has given us some unforgettable child actors who grew up to lead diverse careers. From Sana Saeed’s transformation into a glamorous diva to Jibraan Khan’s fitness-driven journey, and Ahsaas Channa’s rise in the digital world, each story is a testament to evolution. While some, like Hansika Motwani and Kunal Khemu, continued to shine in films, others like Parzan Dastur and Tanvi Hegde chose quieter paths. These “then and now” journeys show how Bollywood’s youngest stars have carved unique identities beyond their childhood fame.
Sana Saeed – From Little Anjali to Glam Diva
Back in 1998, Sana Saeed charmed audiences as the adorable little Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Her innocence, mischievous smile, and natural screen presence made her unforgettable. Over the years, Sana reinvented herself, returning to Bollywood in Student of the Year (2012) in a glamorous avatar. She has also appeared in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, music videos, and fashion shoots, proving she’s more than just a child star — she’s a confident, stylish woman carving her own path in the entertainment world.
Jibraan Khan – From Shah Rukh’s Son to Fitness Star
As Krish Raichand in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Jibraan Khan was the perfect picture of innocence, lighting up the screen with his adorable bond with on-screen parents Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Fast forward to today, Jibraan has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation — now a tall, muscular young man who’s into fitness, martial arts, and modeling. While he stayed away from acting for a long time, he’s recently been training for his official Bollywood debut, making fans nostalgic and excited at the same time.
Ahsaas Channa – From Horror Films to Web Stardom
Ahsaas Channa made a big impression in Bollywood with her debut as a child in Vaastu Shastra and later in Phoonk. Even at a young age, her acting carried maturity beyond her years. Over time, she transitioned into television and then became a rising star in India’s booming web series scene. With relatable humor, charm, and emotional depth, Ahsaas now rules digital platforms with hits like Kota Factory and Hostel Daze, making her one of the most followed young actresses online.
Parzan Dastur – The Silent Boy from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he barely had any dialogue, but Parzan Dastur’s scene as the little Sikh boy counting stars remains etched in Bollywood memory. After appearing in commercials and a few films like Parzania, he slowly stepped away from acting in front of the camera. Today, Parzan works behind the scenes in filmmaking and advertising, proving that his creative journey didn’t end with acting — it just evolved in a different direction.
Hansika Motwani – From TV Darling to South Indian Star
Hansika began her career on Shaka Laka Boom Boom and made a mark in Koi… Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan. Her cute face and bubbly personality quickly made her a household name. As a teenager, Hansika transitioned into films, and by her late teens, she had already become a major star in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She now boasts a huge fan base, multiple box-office hits, and has proved she can handle a variety of roles, from comedy to romance to action.
Tanvi Hegde – The Son Pari Girl All Grown Up
Known to millions as Fruity from the fantasy TV show Son Pari, Tanvi Hegde was the face of every Indian kid’s childhood in the early 2000s. She also appeared in several children’s films and TV commercials. Over time, she moved towards regional cinema, especially Marathi films, but chose a low-profile life away from constant media attention. Even though she’s not in the spotlight as much, she remains a nostalgic figure for those who grew up watching her.
Kunal Khemu – From Cute Kid to Bollywood Hero
Kunal Khemu started out in films like Raja Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Zakhm, delivering some of the most memorable child performances in the 90s. As he grew up, he smoothly transitioned into lead roles in films like Kalyug, Golmaal series, and OTT hits like Lootcase and Abhay. Known for his sharp acting skills and comedic timing, Kunal continues to be a strong presence in both films and digital content.
