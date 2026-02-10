LIVE TV
  • February Special Days 2026: Valentine Week Full List From Rose Day to Valentine’s Day | Romantic Gift Ideas For Couples

February Special Days 2026: Valentine Week Full List From Rose Day to Valentine’s Day | Romantic Gift Ideas For Couples

Valentine Week 2026 is a time to celebrate love, friendship and affection. Each day offers a unique way to express emotions beyond roses and chocolates. Personalized gifts, cozy essentials and shared experiences make the week special. Here’s the list of all the special days of February Valentine Week 2026 and gift ideas for your loved ones.

Rose Day- February 7, 2026
Rose Day- February 7, 2026

Rose-inspired jewellery like pendants or bracelets add a romantic touch. Personalised gifts with initials or dates make the gesture memorable.

Propose Day- February 8, 2026
Propose Day- February 8, 2026

You can gift personalised ring boxes or framed photos to your partner. Vintage-style watches and handwritten love letters feel thoughtful and timeless.

Chocolate Day- February 9, 2026
Chocolate Day- February 9, 2026

Artisan chocolates make a classic yet indulgent gift. Chocolate scented candles enhance the romantic mood.

Teddy Day- February 10, 2026
Teddy Day- February 10, 2026

Classic teddy bears symbolise care and affection. Teddy-themed bags, cozy loungewear or soft sweaters feel playful and warm.

Promise Day- February 11, 2026
Promise Day- February 11, 2026

You can gift engraved bracelets or jewellery representing long term commitment. Personalised keychains, mugs or DIY gifts hold sentimental value.

Hug Day- February 12, 2026
Hug Day- February 12, 2026

Oversized blankets and shawls recreate the warmth of a hug. Soft pillows, comfy clothing or scented candles enhance comfort.

Kiss Day- February 13, 2026
Kiss Day- February 13, 2026

Handwritten love letters deepen emotional connection. Romantic playlists set the mood for the day. Matching couple outfits or shared experiences add a personal touch.

Valentine's Day- February 14, 2026
Valentine's Day- February 14, 2026

Jewellery and designer accessories make timeless gifts. Custom photo books capture shared memories. Romantic getaways or planned dates make the day unforgettable.

