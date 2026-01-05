From 13B To Final Destination: Top 6 Most Horror Movies to Watch on Hotstar That Will Terrify You
If you enjoy ghost stories haunted houses and spine chilling moments then Hotstar has some terrifying horror movies you should not miss. From supernatural spirits to dark psychological fear these haunted films promise sleepless nights and intense scares. Here are the top six most haunted horror movies to watch on Hotstar.
Chhorii
Chhorii is a deeply disturbing horror film based on folklore and rural superstition. The story follows a pregnant woman trapped in an isolated village haunted by dark secrets and ghostly presence. The slow buildup and eerie atmosphere make it truly terrifying.
1920 London
This haunted horror film revolves around black magic possession and restless spirits. Set in an old house with a cursed past the movie delivers chilling scenes and intense supernatural horror.
13B: Fear Has a New Address
13B: Fear Has a New Address is a psychological horror film centered around a man whose life turns dark after moving into apartment 13B. He discovers a TV show airing daily episodes that mirror real events from his life before they happen.
Stree
Based on an urban legend Stree tells the story of a haunted town terrorized by a mysterious female spirit. The mix of horror folklore and suspense makes it one of the most memorable haunted films on Hotstar.
Final Destination: Bloodlines
Final Destination: Bloodlines is a supernatural horror that follows a group of people who escape death but are hunted by fate itself. Filled with terrifying sequences, suspenseful moments, and deadly premonitions, this movie keeps viewers on edge from start to finish.
The Home
The Home is a chilling haunted house horror that follows a family moving into a seemingly normal home with dark secrets. Supernatural events, eerie visuals and suspenseful twists make this movie a truly terrifying experience for anyone who dares to watch.
Disclaimer
Streaming availability may change over time and vary by region. Please check Hotstar for the latest updates.