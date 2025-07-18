LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey Rajesh Narwal mamata banerjee celebrity birthdays bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi chronic venous insufficiency nick jonas a generals odyssey
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best

Maintaining male hygiene is essential for overall health, confidence, and preventing infections. Every gender needs to maintain hygiene so that they can avoid diseases. These 7 tactics can help a man to feel bold and handsome. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 18, 2025 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
1/8

Daily shower and thorough cleansing

Showering daily is key for entertaining sweat and dead skin cells. Avoid very hot water, which can dry out the skin. Dry your body to prevent fungal or bacterial growth.

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
2/8

Genital Area Hygiene

Regular cleaning of the genital area is essential, use lukewarm water and fragrance free, mild soap. Wear breathable, well fitting cotton underwater and change it daily, especially after sex, workouts, or sweating.

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
3/8

Oral Care: Teeth, Breathe, and Tongue

Brush your teeth for at least two minutes and twice a day and clean your tongue. Replace your toothbrush every three to four months and use anti bacterial mouthwash.

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
4/8

Facial hair grooming and skin care

If you shave, use a sharp razor and shave after showering when skin is softer, applying aftershave or moisturizer afterward. Regular trimming keeps your overall look neat.

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
5/8

Hand nail, ear and nose hygiene

Trim nails weekly and clean under them to avoid harboring germs. Wash your hands frequently and gently clean visible earwax and nasal hair with appropriate tools.

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
6/8

Fresh clothes and deodorant use

Always wear clean underwear, socks, and clothing, and do change daily and immediately after exercising. Use a subtle deodorant to control odor and sweat effectively.

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
7/8

Foot care and hydration from within

Wash your feet thoroughly every day, focusing between toes, and dry completely. Trim toenails to prevent ingrown nails and eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to support your body inside out.

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational purposes only, viewers may consult a doctor for more details.

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery
7 Step Hygiene Routine For Every Man To Look Their Best - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?