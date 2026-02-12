Meet North Korea’s Probable Future Ruler Kim Ju Ae: Kim Jong Un GROOMING His Daughter As Heir

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Meet North Korea’s Probable Future Ruler Kim Ju Ae: Kim Jong Un GROOMING His Daughter As Heir

Meet North Korea’s Probable Future Ruler Kim Ju Ae: Kim Jong Un GROOMING His Daughter As Heir

In a dynastic move, Kim Jong Un has reportedly positioned his young daughter as North Korea’s next leader. the secretive regime may be preparing for its first-ever female successor. Kim Ju Ae’s sudden rise in high-profile state events has sparked global speculation. Is North Korea quietly grooming a teenage heir to lead its nuclear-armed nation? Could this mark a historic shift in the Kim dynasty’s leadership tradition? Here’s everything you need to know about Kim Jong Un’s daughter Kim Ju Ae.

Published By: Published: February 12, 2026 17:06:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who Is Kim Jong Un's Daughter and Why It’s Big News?
1/6

Who Is Kim Jong Un's Daughter and Why It’s Big News?

Kim Jong Un’s daughter, widely known as Kim Ju Ae, is the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol-ju. She first appeared publicly in late 2022 when she attended a missile launch with her father.

You Might Be Interested In
Kim Jong Un Has “Entrenched” Her as His Likely Successor
2/6

Kim Jong Un Has “Entrenched” Her as His Likely Successor

According to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, Kim has entrenched Ju Ae as the designated heir apparent to lead North Korea in the future.

Kim Jong Un's Daughter Kim Ju Ae's Public Appearances
3/6
Meet North Korea's Probable Future Ruler Kim Ju Ae: Kim Jong Un GROOMING His Daughter As Heir

Kim Jong Un's Daughter Kim Ju Ae's Public Appearances

In January, Ju Ae appeared with her father at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun- the mausoleum of North Korea’s founding leaders, Kim Il-Sung and Kim Jong Il, which analysts see as reinforcing her connection to the ruling dynasty.

You Might Be Interested In
What This Means Politically: North Korea Politics News
4/6

What This Means Politically: North Korea Politics News

If confirmed formally at the party congress or other government announcements, Ju Ae would be the first female heir in North Korea’s Kim dynasty- a notable break from tradition, as past successions went from father to son.

North Korea Future Leader: Not Officially declared
5/6

North Korea Future Leader: Not Officially declared

Despite increasing visibility, North Korean state media has not officially declared her as successor with formal titles or government roles. Some experts argue her public role may still be symbolic rather than an official designation.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on international media reports and intelligence briefings regarding North Korea’s leadership succession. As North Korea does not publicly disclose detailed political decisions, information about Kim Ju Ae’s status as a potential heir remains based on external assessments and expert analysis. Developments may change, and official confirmation from North Korean authorities has not been independently verified.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS