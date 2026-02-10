LIVE TV
  • Rajpal Yadav Top 5 Films That Prove Why He Is One of Bollywood’s Most Loved Comedy Icons

Rajpal Yadav Top 5 Films That Prove Why He Is One of Bollywood’s Most Loved Comedy Icons

Rajpal Yadav is a name synonymous with effortless comedy in Bollywood. With his razor sharp timing, expressive face and ability to steal scenes even alongside big stars, he has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most unforgettable comic moments. From slapstick chaos to clever situational humor, these top 5 Rajpal Yadav movies perfectly showcase why audiences can’t get enough of him.

Published: February 10, 2026 17:41:51 IST
Khatta Meetha (2010)
Khatta Meetha (2010)

In Khatta Meetha, Rajpal Yadav blends comedy with satire, portraying a character caught in the corrupt system. His humor feels relatable and sharp, proving he can balance laughs with social commentary.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Rajpal Yadav’s portrayal of Chhote Pandit remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Bollywood history. His fear-filled expressions, hilarious dialogues, and chemistry with Akshay Kumar turned every scene into gold. Even years later, his performance continues to be a major highlight of the film.

Dhol (2007)
Dhol (2007)

In Dhol, Rajpal Yadav shines as part of a group of jobless friends chasing quick money. His innocent greed, confused reactions, and physical comedy elevate the film’s humor and make it endlessly rewatchable.

Chup Chup Ke (2006)
Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Rajpal Yadav as Bandya delivers laughter through witty dialogues and impeccable situational comedy. His comic pairing and misunderstandings add charm to this Priyadarshan classic.

Bhagam Bhag (2006)
Bhagam Bhag (2006)

Chaos, confusion, and comedy define Bhagam Bhag, and Rajpal Yadav fits right into the madness. His quirky antics and timing complement the fast-paced narrative, making the humor hit harder.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The ranking and opinions are subjective and based on popularity and audience appreciation. All movie names, images, and references belong to their respective owners.

