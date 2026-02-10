Rajpal Yadav Top 5 Films That Prove Why He Is One of Bollywood’s Most Loved Comedy Icons

Rajpal Yadav is a name synonymous with effortless comedy in Bollywood. With his razor sharp timing, expressive face and ability to steal scenes even alongside big stars, he has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most unforgettable comic moments. From slapstick chaos to clever situational humor, these top 5 Rajpal Yadav movies perfectly showcase why audiences can’t get enough of him.