Solar Eclipse 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch ‘Ring of Fire’ In India, How to View It Safely
Skywatchers, mark your calendars, the much-anticipated Solar Eclipse 2026 is set to dazzle parts of the world with a stunning “Ring of Fire” effect- a rare celestial event where the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving a bright and fiery ring visible around the edges. Here’s everything you need to know about the Solar Eclipse date, timings, visibility in India, and essential safety precautions for SuryaGrahan.
Solar Eclipse 2026: Date
In 2026, skywatchers will witness two major solar eclipses:
The first will be an Annual Solar Eclipse on February 17, 2026, popularly known as the “Ring of Fire.”
A total Solar Eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026, during which the Moon will completely block the Sun in certain regions.
Solar Eclipse 2026: Time
Every Solar Eclipse 2026 follows a specific timeline, and the precise timings vary based on where you are located on Earth.
Where to Watch Solar Eclipse 2026 In India?
Solar Eclipse 2026, including the much-anticipated “Ring of Fire” annular eclipse, will not be visible from India. The path of visibility does not pass over the Indian subcontinent, meaning skywatchers in the country will not be able to witness the phenomenon directly.
How to View Solar Eclipse 2026 Safely?
Never look directly at the Sun with the naked eye, during an annular eclipse.
Use ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses that meet international safety standards.
Do not use regular sunglasses; try using a telescope, binoculars, or a camera.