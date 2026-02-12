Solar Eclipse 2026: Date, Time, Where To Watch ‘Ring of Fire’ In India, How to View It Safely

Skywatchers, mark your calendars, the much-anticipated Solar Eclipse 2026 is set to dazzle parts of the world with a stunning “Ring of Fire” effect- a rare celestial event where the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving a bright and fiery ring visible around the edges. Here’s everything you need to know about the Solar Eclipse date, timings, visibility in India, and essential safety precautions for SuryaGrahan.