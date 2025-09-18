LIVE TV
  • From One piece to Demon Slayer: Top 6 Action Anime Streaming on Netflix This Month

From One piece to Demon Slayer: Top 6 Action Anime Streaming on Netflix This Month

Netflix continues to give powerful anime with epic journeys and intense battles. These shows are perfect for binge-watching and keep anime lovers hooked worldwide! They show friendship and courage, connecting deeply with their audience. Here is a list of the top 6 action-packed anime you should NOT miss.

One Piece
1/7

One Piece

It follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, exploring unique islands, deep character developments and epic battles. They are searching for the legendary One piece treasure in this long-running anime.

Demon Slayer
2/7

Demon Slayer

Tanjiro Kamado fights demons in this stunning animation. It has emotionally intense storyline, combining heartfelt family moments with breathtaking fight scenes.

The Seven Deadly Sins
3/7

The Seven Deadly Sins

It is full of magical abilities, epic adventure and action-packed battles. It follows the legendary knights on a quest to save the kingdom of Liones.

Hunter x Hunter
4/7

Hunter x Hunter

It is a mix of mystery, adventure and intense challenges for the heroes. It comprises complex characters and thrilling story arcs. The storyline follows Gon Freecss embarking a journey to become a Hunter and finding his father.

Black Clover
5/7

Black Clover

It follows Asta's journey of becoming a Wizard King without magic. It is full of action and determination. Yuno and friends protect the Clover kingdom in this story.

My Hero Academia
6/7

My Hero Academia

It has inspiring storylines and themes of perseverance and courage. Deku and his classmates face villains and grow into true heroes.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

