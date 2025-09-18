From One piece to Demon Slayer: Top 6 Action Anime Streaming on Netflix This Month
Netflix continues to give powerful anime with epic journeys and intense battles. These shows are perfect for binge-watching and keep anime lovers hooked worldwide! They show friendship and courage, connecting deeply with their audience. Here is a list of the top 6 action-packed anime you should NOT miss.
One Piece
It follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, exploring unique islands, deep character developments and epic battles. They are searching for the legendary One piece treasure in this long-running anime.
Demon Slayer
Tanjiro Kamado fights demons in this stunning animation. It has emotionally intense storyline, combining heartfelt family moments with breathtaking fight scenes.
The Seven Deadly Sins
It is full of magical abilities, epic adventure and action-packed battles. It follows the legendary knights on a quest to save the kingdom of Liones.
Hunter x Hunter
It is a mix of mystery, adventure and intense challenges for the heroes. It comprises complex characters and thrilling story arcs. The storyline follows Gon Freecss embarking a journey to become a Hunter and finding his father.
Black Clover
It follows Asta's journey of becoming a Wizard King without magic. It is full of action and determination. Yuno and friends protect the Clover kingdom in this story.
My Hero Academia
It has inspiring storylines and themes of perseverance and courage. Deku and his classmates face villains and grow into true heroes.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.