LPG Cylinder Price Hike From April 1: Commercial Gas Cylinders Costlier By Up To ₹218 – Check Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai & Other Cities

LPG Cylinder Price: Commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders have become costlier starting April 1, 2026, with significant price increases announced across major metro cities. However, domestic household cooking gas prices remain unchanged despite the latest revision in rates.

Commercial LPG Cylinders Price Hiked

The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased across several metro cities. In Delhi and Mumbai, the cost has risen by ₹195.50, while in Kolkata it has increased by ₹218. Chennai has also seen an increase of ₹203.

Following the revision, the updated retail prices of commercial LPG cylinders are as follows:

Delhi – 2078.50

Kolkata – 2208.00

Mumbai – 2031.00

Chennai – 2246.50

The revised rates came into effect from April 1.

Apart from the commercial cylinders, the price of the 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder has also been increased by ₹51 starting today.

Why Has Govt Increased The Prices Of Commercial LPG Cylinders?

The increase in LPG prices comes amid heightened volatility in global energy markets caused by the ongoing war in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israel coalition. Supply disruptions and shortages linked to the crisis have pushed up oil prices globally, affecting liquefied petroleum gas costs as well.

Last month, the government had already increased prices of LPG cylinders. The cost of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was raised by ₹60, while the 19-kg commercial cylinder saw a hike of ₹144.5.

Petrol and Diesel Prices

Despite the ongoing volatility in energy markets, petrol and diesel prices in India have remained unchanged. After a ₹2 per litre reduction in March last year, fuel prices have stayed frozen.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is priced at ₹94.72 per litre, while diesel costs ₹87.62 per litre.

Government Update on LPG Cylinder Supply

On March 31, the Centre issued a statement regarding the LPG supply situation, stating that the availability of commercial LPG has been partially restored.

According to the government, the supply of commercial LPG to consumers has been increased by 20 percent. In addition, the Government of India had proposed allocating an extra 10 percent of commercial LPG to states and Union Territories based on ease-of-doing-business reforms aimed at expanding piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure.

Providing further details on supply, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that a large number of smaller LPG cylinders are being distributed to migrant workers across the country.

“Since 23rd March 2026, more than 3.2 lakh 5 kg FTL cylinders have been sold to migrant labours across the country. More than 63,000 – 5 kg FTL cylinders have been sold yesterday to migrant labours,” the ministry said.

It added that most states and Union Territories have issued orders to allocate non-domestic LPG in accordance with guidelines issued by the Government of India.

“A total of 47,928 MT has been uplifted since 14th March 2026 by commercial entities in the States/UTs,” the ministry said.

Also Read: LPG Crisis: Commercial Cylinder Supply Increases To 70%, Industries Resume Production As Workers Return, Offer Canteen Meals And Incentives