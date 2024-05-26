KKR WINS IPL 2024 Trophy For The Third Time, Defeats SRH By 8 Wickets

In a riveting conclusion to the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, May 26, 2024 defeating the Sunrisers by 8 wickets and finishing the match in barely 10.3 overs. The match was The triumph marks KKR’s third championship win in the prestigious cricket tournament, having previously secured titles in 2012 and 2014.

The final showdown, a battle for supremacy between two cities with rich cricketing legacies, saw KKR asserting their dominance. For Hyderabad, this represented an opportunity to secure their third IPL trophy as well. The city’s first taste of IPL glory came in 2009 when the Deccan Chargers, the team that initially represented Hyderabad before the Sun Group’s acquisition in 2013, won the title.

The IPL landscape boasts multiple teams with illustrious histories. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lead the pack with five titles each. MI’s victories came under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, while CSK’s successes were orchestrated by MS Dhoni. Rajasthan Royals (RR), winners of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, have one title to their name, secured under the captaincy of Shane Warne. The Gujarat Titans are the most recent entrants into the champions’ circle, having won the title in their debut season in 2022, led by Hardik Pandya.

KKR’s earlier triumphs in 2012 and 2014 were guided by captain Gautam Gambhir, who now serves as the team’s mentor. The Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, celebrated their sole IPL victory in 2016 with David Warner as captain. The Deccan Chargers’ 2009 win was under the stewardship of Adam Gilchrist.

Interestingly, the history of IPL championships reveals that only Indian and Australian captains have managed to clinch the title. This unique aspect adds another layer of intrigue to the already competitive nature of the league.

As the 2024 season concludes, KKR’s latest victory cements their status as one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. Their journey to the top this season was marked by strategic brilliance, consistent performances, and moments of individual brilliance, all culminating in their crowning as the champions of IPL 2024.

