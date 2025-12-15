LIVE TV
Elitecon International Share Price Soars: Sixth Upper Circuit On $97.35M UAE Export Deal and Stellar Q2 Performance

Elitecon International hits sixth consecutive upper circuit after securing $97.35M UAE export deal. Strong Q2FY26 results, robust capacity utilisation, and Middle East market expansion fuel multibagger momentum on Dalal Street.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 15, 2025 14:28:59 IST

Probably, Elitecon International has made your day, just in case you are a trader and looking at Dalal Street on Monday, December 15. The stock shot up by 5% upper circuit to ₹114.84 and the market was buzzing with the news. And here is the clincher, it was no isolated case; this is the sixth consecutive session of 5% upper circuit gains.

The traders were not able to believe their eyes when the news was devoured by the market, Elitecon has won a giant long-term export contract amounting to $97.35 million, about ₹875 crore in Indian currency.

How exciting would it be, each tick on the screen would be a mark of great demand, great visibility, and, naturally, a multibagger opportunity for the adventurous. You could have sworn you saw the rush of buying orders pouring in the market. It was all talk on the trading floor, about how this contract serves not only as a source of constant export revenue but also strengthens Elitecon in the Middle Eastern markets. To merchants, it is a textbook lesson on how good news can trigger stock momentum!

Elitecon International Q2FY26 & Share Performance Snapshot

Category Details
Q2FY26 (Sep Quarter) Net Sales ₹2,192.09 crore ( +318% vs Q1FY26 )
Q2FY26 Net Profit ₹117.20 crore ( +63% vs Q1FY26 )
H1FY26 Net Sales ₹3,735.64 crore ( +581% vs H1FY25 )
H1FY26 Net Profit +195% vs H1FY25
YTD 2025 Share Performance +1,000%
Last 1 Year Share Performance +1,200%
Past 6 Months Rally +119%
Recent 3 Months Trend -38%
Last 1 Month Trend -15%
December Performance (so far) +33%
November Performance -42%
October Performance -23%
September Performance -41%

Elitecon Bags Big UAE Export Deal

Elitecon International has just made some heads on the export front! The company has won a juicy two-year supply contract with Yuvi International Trade FZE, which is based in the UAE, covering cigarettes and premix sheesha, hookah tobacco, and smoking mixtures.

The deal has a one-year lock-in period, which will ensure the ongoing export volumes as the revenue streams will run without any issues. The traders and investors are simply incessantly talking about the way this contract is enhancing visibility in the Middle East, as well as making Elitecon gain a stronger presence in the major markets. To the observers of Dalal Street, it is a masterpiece on how strategic deals can drive growth, and stock screens can be so tempting!

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 2:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS