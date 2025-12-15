Corona Remedies IPO: Shares Shine On NSE & BSE With 38% Listing Premium, Signaling Strong Investor Confidence On Dalal Street

Corona Remedies share price: The opening of the Corona Remedies share price was head-turning at Dalal Street, and understandably so. A bold venture into the secondary market was evident in the fact that the stock made a healthy entry, with no interest turning away as soon as the IPO window was shut.
When you are looking at the share price of Corona Remedies today, the opening contrasted this positive result, and the company has listed at a steep price above its IPO price and immediately captured market interest.
So a question and curiosity raises, what drove this buzz? The solution is the strong demand that the company had received during the public issue process, which flowed well into listing day. Add to that a conducive wider market atmosphere, and you have the ideal ingredients for a good debut. For sideliners, this was no ordinary listing, as it served as a reminder that when fundamentals combine with timing, markets are likely to reward confidence. Whether it is too late to invest or just read between the lines, the opening of Corona Remedies definitely got Dalal Street on alert.
Market Performance: Corona Remedies Share Price Today On NSE and BSE
- Strong NSE debut: Corona Remedies shares opened firmly on the NSE, delivering a solid premium at the opening bell.
- NSE listing price: ₹1,470 per share
- Premium over IPO price (NSE): 38.42%
- BSE listing price: ₹1,452 per share
- Premium over IPO price (BSE): 36.72%
- Post-listing market capitalisation: ₹8,880.44 crore, signaling a confident and well-received entry into the public markets.
