Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Wakefit Solutions isn’t just utilizing its IPO funds; instead, they look at the future in a big way!

The operations plan for opening 117 new COCO-regular stores is the first step because they are also going to cover the leases and rentals of the existing stores. This means that no one will be restless because of bills. New equipment and machinery? A big yes, it is time for upgrading and streamlining the operation. Additionally, marketing and advertising will be the recipients of a big increase; hence everyone will know Wakefit is the name that should be remembered.

And as if that is not enough, the last but not least part will be the general corporate expenses which get a slice of the funds. Therefore, the business will always be operating very smoothly. To put it simply, the IPO money is working really hard so that you do not have to!

(With Inputs)

