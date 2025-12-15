LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting Australia skilled worker Australia news entertainment news Michele Reiner delhi traffic advisory Aditya Dhar ahmed al ahmed Bondi Beach shooting
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Wakefit Solutions IPO lists at ₹195 with no listing gain. Subscriptions moderate, retail leads demand. IPO proceeds fuel 117 new stores, equipment upgrades, marketing, and smooth corporate operations for future growth.

IPO News
IPO News

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 15, 2025 11:11:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Wakefit Solutions IPO Listing Performance

Wakefit Solutions’ shares opened in the stock market on Monday, December 15, and it was nothing more than a muted entry. The stock was listed right at the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹195, which meant that the allottees of the IPO did not reap any immediate profits from the listing.

Before the big day, the stocks were trading at a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of ₹7, giving investors a minor and perhaps annoying hint of excitement. So, no fireworks yet, but the road has been paved! If you were dreaming of quick wealth, don’t give up, sometimes the real celebration happens later. Just keep watching your portfolio!

Wakefit Solutions IPO: Subscription, Issue Size, and Key Details at a Glance

Category Details
Overall Subscription 2.52 times
Retail Investors 3.17 times
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 3.04 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 1.05 times
Total Funds Raised ₹1,288.89 crore
Fresh Issue 1.93 crore shares worth ₹377.18 crore
Offer for Sale (OFS) 4.68 crore shares worth ₹911.71 crore
Lot Size 76 shares
Minimum Retail Investment ₹14,820 (at upper price band)
IPO Open for Subscription December 8–10, 2025
Price Band ₹185–₹195 per share

Use of IPO Proceeds: How Wakefit Plans to Put Every Rupee to Work

Wakefit Solutions isn’t just utilizing its IPO funds; instead, they look at the future in a big way!

The operations plan for opening 117 new COCO-regular stores is the first step because they are also going to cover the leases and rentals of the existing stores. This means that no one will be restless because of bills. New equipment and machinery? A big yes, it is time for upgrading and streamlining the operation. Additionally, marketing and advertising will be the recipients of a big increase; hence everyone will know Wakefit is the name that should be remembered.

And as if that is not enough, the last but not least part will be the general corporate expenses which get a slice of the funds. Therefore, the business will always be operating very smoothly. To put it simply, the IPO money is working really hard so that you do not have to!

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, BEL, Wakefit, Corona Remedies, Dr Reddys Labs,…

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 11:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsCOCO storesgrey market premiumIPO fundsIPO investmentIPO proceedsNII investorsQIBsretail investorsstock market debutWakefit expansionWakefit IPO listingWakefit IPO sharesWakefit IPO subscriptionWakefit share priceWakefit Solutions IPO

RELATED News

Park Medi IPO Allotment 2025: Key Dates, GMP, And Step-By-Step Guide To Check Online

Stock Market Today: Markets Wake Up On The Wrong Side; Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Global Gloom Lingers

Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, BEL, Wakefit, Corona Remedies, Dr Reddys Labs, Tata Elxsi, Aurobindo Pharma, Wipro, Aurobindo Pharma, Ashoka Buildcon And Many Other In Focus

8th Pay Commission Explained: Start Date, Salary Hike, Pension Impact And Govt’s Latest Update

Billion-Dollar Birthday: A Look At Taylor Swift’s $1.6B Net Worth On Her 36th Birthday

LATEST NEWS

‘I feel claustrophobic’: ‘Dabaang 3’ Actor Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet, Requests Bike Riders to Wear Helmets

Dense Fog In Delhi: AQI Hits 452, Severe Smog Disrupts Flights And Daily Life

Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

IPL Auction 2026: Full List of Team Owners and Their Net Worth Across All 10 Franchises

Pakistan Exposed: NIA To File Chargesheet In Lashkar-e-Taiba–Linked Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

Marvel Studios ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Makers to Drop FOUR Trailers With Avatar: Fire and Ash? Explained

Stuck with Your H-1B Visa? Here’s How Stranded Indian Holders Can Navigate Delays And Interview Uncertainty

War Of Words: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Accuses Albanese Of Fueling Antisemitism, Australian PM Hits Back, Says Nation Will Never Submit To Hatred

Hollywood Shock: Rob Reiner And His Wife Michele Stabbed To Dead, Inside Their Life, Career, And Astonishing Net Worth Revealed

Rob Reiner And Wife Michele Cause Of Death: Were They Stabbed At LA Home As Police Find Couple With Knife Wounds?

Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Wakefit IPO Debut: Shares List At ₹195, No Listing Gains For Investors; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS