Stocks To Watch Today: Swiggy, BEL, Wakefit, Corona Remedies, Dr Reddys Labs, Tata Elxsi, Aurobindo Pharma, Wipro, Aurobindo Pharma, Ashoka Buildcon And Many Other In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today:

Indian equities are likely to begin Monday on a cautious note, tracking weak global cues. Early signs weren’t encouraging, at 7:46 AM, GIFT Nifty futures slipped 87 points to 26,058, hinting at a soft opening. Asian markets also set a gloomy mood, with China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan all trading lower. Wall Street added to the pressure on Friday as heavy selling in AI stocks pulled US indices down.

But Here’s The Early Twist: by 8:45 AM, GIFT Nifty turned flat at 26,058.5, trading up 45 points (0.18%). Will bulls wake up? Stay tuned.

Stocks To Watch Today

Pharmaceuticals

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories : Delhi HC allows export of semaglutide to non-patent countries; India sales barred till March 2026. USFDA inspection at Srikakulam unit ended with 5 observations.

SMS Pharmaceuticals : USFDA inspection at Vizag API unit concluded with 1 minor, procedural Form 483 observation.

Aurobindo Pharma : USFDA inspected subsidiary Apitoria Pharma’s Telangana unit; Form 483 issued with 3 procedural observations.

Astra Microwave Products: Bagged ₹124 crore order from JV Astra Rafael Comsys for SDR-related supplies.

Information Technology

Wipro : Expanded partnership with Google Cloud (Gemini Enterprise); signed a 3-year strategic AI partnership with Microsoft to accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

Tata Elxsi: To co-develop Kavach 4.0 train protection system; Indian ATP market opportunity seen at ~₹50,000 crore over 6–7 years.

Banking & Financial Services

SBI : Targets doubling YONO users to 20 crore in two years; new app version launching today.

ESAF Small Finance Bank : Board approved sale of NPAs up to ₹1,700 crore to ARC; 94% provisioning; valuation via Swiss Challenge method.

Bandhan Bank : In F&O ban today.

Sammaan Capital: Out of F&O ban.

Aviation & Travel

IndiGo: Overtook Air India Group in scheduled flights and seats for the winter schedule (Oct–Mar).

Consumer & New-Age Businesses

Swiggy : Raised ₹10,000 crore via QIP; cash reserves now around ₹17,000 crore.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) : Invested ₹2,250 crore more in Paytm Payments Services via rights issue.

Devyani International: Senior management exits—CEOs of Vaango and Costa Coffee & Airport Business resigned.

Real Estate

Godrej Properties : Achieved ~₹2,600 crore housing sales in first year in Hyderabad; plans expansion.

Brigade Enterprises: Income Tax survey conducted; operations unaffected.

Electric Vehicles & Energy

Ola Electric : Started same-day registration and delivery of 4680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles in Bengaluru.

NLC India : Received LoA for 110 MW solar project in UP; green energy JV signed with PTC India.

Godawari Power & Ispat: Battery storage capacity expansion from 10 GWh to 40 GWh; total investment ₹1,625 crore.

Metals & PSU

SAIL: Sales up 14% to 12.7 MT (Apr–Nov FY26) despite price pressure and demand volatility.

Defence & Engineering

Bharat Electronics (BEL) : Secured additional orders worth ₹776 crore across defence and communication systems.

KEC International : Won new orders worth ₹1,150 crore; includes largest-ever 765 kV transmission order; senior management resignation noted.

Ashoka Buildcon: JV received ₹1,041 crore flyover project order from BMC.

Regulatory / Investigations

Refex Industries: Income Tax searches conducted; SEBI imposed ₹10 lakh penalty on promoter for insider trading.

Bulk & Block Deals

Kaynes Technology : Capital Group’s Smallcap World Fund bought 0.66% stake for ₹188 crore.

Usha Martin: 0.75% stake changed hands via block deals involving 3P India Equity Fund, Bandhan MF, and Morgan Stanley.

Listings

Mainboard IPOs : Wakefit Innovations, Corona Remedies

SME IPOs: Riddhi Display Equipments, Prodocs Solutions, KV Toys India

Corporate Actions

Moneyboxx Finance : Ex-bonus today

Tilak Ventures: Ex-date for rights issue today

