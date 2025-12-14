LIVE TV
Home > Business > 8th Pay Commission Explained: Start Date, Salary Hike, Pension Impact And Govt’s Latest Update

The Centre clarified that the 8th Pay Commission has been constituted but its implementation date is yet to be decided. While the 7th Pay Commission ends on December 31, 2025, the government has not confirmed a January 1, 2026 rollout.

Centre clarified that the 8th Pay Commission has been constituted.
Centre clarified that the 8th Pay Commission has been constituted.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 14, 2025 12:17:17 IST

The speculations about the rollout of the 8th Central Pay Commission have grown, especially after the 7th Pay Commission ends on December 31, 2025. The Centre has now made it amply clear that no final decision has been taken on the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission from January 1, 2026, thus easing and at the same time extending uncertainty among central government employees and pensioners.

8th Pay Commission Status: What Has the Government Said?

In a written reply to Parliament, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the 8th Central Pay Commission has already been constituted and its Terms of Reference were notified on November 3, 2025, through a resolution of the Ministry of Finance.

The minister, however, stopped short of announcing a fixed rollout date.

“Date of Implementation of the 8th Central Pay Commission to be decided by the government,” said Chaudhary while responding to a Lok Sabha query amidst the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Will the 8th Pay Commission begin its role from January 1, 2026?

While the employee unions and staff bodies were expecting January 1, 2026, to be clearly mentioned as the effective date, similar to the previous pay commissions, the government has clarified that no such commitment has been made so far.

The Centre also indicated therein that the very methodology and process of working would be determined by itself and was likely to take about 18 months from the date of notification, which can take away quite a fair amount of time beyond early 2026, pending finalization and approval of the report.

Who Will Be Affected by the 8th Pay Commission?

According to government data shared in Parliament: 50.14 lakh central government employees Around 69 lakh pensioners.

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission regarding salaries, allowances, and pensions will affect them directly.

Expected Emoluments and Salary Increase

Although the exact pay hikes and revised emoluments would be known only after the commission submits its report, the 8th CPC is expected to:

Revise basic pay structure

Update dearness allowance (DA) calculations

Recommend pension and retirement benefits changes

Rationalize existing allowances

Government has assured Parliament that it will make “appropriate provision of funds” once recommendations are accepted.

Central government employees are still expecting timely revisions with the 7th Pay Commission completing its 10-year term. However, the anxiety among them is palpable over the lack of a clear implementation date.

The timing and funding for the 8th Pay Commission will be decided later, the Centre has said time and again. In fact, it has kept all options open.

While the 8th Pay Commission is officially in place at the moment, its date of rollout, salary revisions, and pension benefits will be issued only after approval by the government in due course.

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 12:15 PM IST
