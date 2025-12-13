Billion-Dollar Birthday: A Look At Taylor Swift’s $1.6B Net Worth On Her 36th Birthday

Taylor swift is celebrating her 36th birthday today, 13th December. She is one of the most famous musicians around the world with a crazy fan base which call her mother. Apart from being a successful musician she is also world riches female musician.

Prior to Taylor Swift Rihanna was the world’s richest female musician but as per forbes now Taylor swift holds this position with new worth of $1.6 billion.

Majority of her money comes from music and Live performances as per the Forbes magazine around $600 million is tied to royalties and touring, while her music catalog alone is valued at around $600 million. Apart from music Swift owns five homes across the U.S. which is worth around $125 million.

Taylor Swift Empire

Taylor Swift became a billionaire in October in 2023 after the Eras Tour and ownership of her music catalog

The Eras tour was started in March 2023 and became the highest grossing tour worldwide, earning over $1 billion. As per the Rolling Stone, Swift sold roughly 4.3 million tickets at an average price of $238 by December 2023.

Apart from touring, Taylor Swift continues to make money from her music. Since 2021, she has been re-recording her first five albums to regain ownership of her master after Scooter Braun sold the original for over $200 million

Last release of Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and remained at the top for continuous 15 weeks after its release in April 2024. Taylor sold more than 2.4 million copies in the first half of the year alone.

Taylor Swifts owns luxury real estate in the US and owns cars like Mercedes Maybach S 650, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Benz S Class and many more. Her car collection costs around $4 million.