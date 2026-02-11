LIVE TV
Work Begins On Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's Babri Masjid In West Bengal Amid Protests

Work Begins On Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid In West Bengal Amid Protests

The construction work for the Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, orchestrated by Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir started from Wednesday in the poll bound state.

Published: February 11, 2026 14:57:10 IST

Work Begins On Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid In West Bengal Amid Protests

The construction work for the Babri Mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, orchestrated by Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) chief Humayun Kabir started from Wednesday in the poll bound state.  Suspended Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir had said that the construction work started at noon today. This will be followed by a rally for Babri Mosque starting from Thursday.

On December 6 last year, Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for the ‘Babri Masjid’ at Beldanga in the minority-dominated Murshidabad.

Speaking to ANI Humayun Kabir on Wednesday said, “I am very happy. I thank the Almighty. So many people are standing with me today, and I thank all of them. Let others oppose me. In the next two years, I hope the Babri Masjid structure will be completed. Building Temples is fine, but if a Muslim wants to construct a Masjid, they are opposing it. We will throw them out of power.”

Earlier Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted that the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt and warned those “who are dreaming of it” to abide by the law of the land.

Addressing a gathering in Barabanki, CM Yogi said, “Those who are dreaming of the Babri structure, to them I would like to say Judgement Day (Qayamat ka din) will never come. Don’t live for the Judgement Day. Learn to live by the rules in India. Abide by the law of the land. Otherwise, if someone breaks the rules, the path will lead them straight to hell. If someone is dreaming of going to heaven by breaking laws, their dream would never materialise.”

Yogi also took a jibe at the opportunists, “Some opportunists remember Lord Ram when they face crises and forget Him later. So, Lord Ram has also forgotten them. They will not succeed now. They will never go forward now,” he said.

Invoking the incident of former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s order to fire at karsevaks in Ayodhya in 1990, Yogi said, “There is no place for these ‘Ramdrohis’ now; there is no place for those who fire bullets at Ram bhakts”.

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of ‘kar sevaks’, and the metaphorical foundation stone of Ram Mandir was laid down.

In the aftermath of the incident, riots broke out in different parts of the country, and over 1,000 people were killed.

Kalyan Singh, who was CM when the Babri Masjid was demolished. A few hours after the demolition, he resigned as Chief Minister. The Congress-led Union Government then dismissed the Uttar Pradesh state government on the same day. Singh later faced legal proceedings and was jailed for a single day over the incident.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated in January 2024.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 2:57 PM IST
Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

Work Begins On Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid In West Bengal Amid Protests

QUICK LINKS