LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC

Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC

BJP Corporator Ritu Tawde has formally taken over as Mayor of Mumbai today after being elected unopposed in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

Published By: Debjeet Dey
Last updated: February 11, 2026 13:44:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC

BJP Corporator Ritu Tawde has formally taken over as Mayor of Mumbai today after being elected unopposed in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. She is the second Mayor from BJP and the first woman form the saffron party to hold the post. This marks the end of Shiv Sena’s 25-year run at the BMC.

Who is Ritu Tawde

Tawde has served as a corporator twice from Ghatkopar East. Tawde becomes the city’s eighth woman mayor and the BJP’s first in Mumbai since 1982–83. She is the first mayor elected after the long-delayed BMC civic polls concluded in early 2026.

Tawde began her political journey with Indian National Congress party and She joined the BJP in 2012 and is regarded within the party as a senior corporator and an aggressive Marathi face. Ritu Tawde was nominated by the party for the mayoral post. 

You Might Be Interested In

Newly-elected Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said she would function as a “sevak” of the city rather than as its Mayor after taking charge on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI here on Monday, Tawde said she was grateful to the people for giving a clear mandate to the Mahayuti alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. “I am very happy that the people of Mumbai have given a good mandate to Mahayuti. The BJP has been working continuously among the people since COVID. I have been elected unopposed and will take charge on February 11. After assuming office, I will work as the sevak of Mumbai, not as its Mayor,” she said.

Her remarks come after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the BMC polls, the results of which were declared on January 16.

The only other Mumbai mayor from the BJP was Dr. Prabhakar Pai from from 1982-83. 

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shankar Ghadi from the alliance has been nominated for the position of Deputy Mayor.

According to official figures released by the Election Commission and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast. Among all winning candidates, the BJP’s vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body.

Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share. On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats.

The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share. 

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 1:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjpBMCcongressGhatkoparhome-hero-pos-4MayorRitu Tawde

RELATED News

Vande Mataram: MHA Releases Fresh Guidelines, Six Stanzas Mandatory, To Be Played Before ‘Jana Gana Mana’ — What’s New

Bharat Bandh 12th February 2026: What’s Open, What’s Closed Across India — Check Complete Details

Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

Who Was Birju Kumar, The Man Who Died After Falling Into An Open Drain In Delhi’s Rohini, Days After The Janakpuri Biker’s Death

China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

LATEST NEWS

Work Begins On Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid In West Bengal Amid Protests

Who Is London School Knife Attack Suspect? 13-Year-Old Student Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ While Stabbing Classmates, Arrested

Who Is Praveen Iyer? Akasa Air Co-Founder Resigns Amid High-Profile Exits – Why Did Jhunjhunwala-Backed Airline’s CCO Resign & Who’s Replacing Him?

Gorakhpur Shock: 35-Year-Old Aunt Elopes With 15-Year-Old Nephew, Plans Marriage, Police Foil Her Plan

Instagram Hotspots in Dubai You Can Only Reach in Style with a Supercar

Realme Narzo 90x Unveils New Maroon Red Colour: Dimensity 6300, 7,000mAh Battery—Check Price And Sale Date

F1 2026 Preseason Testing: When And Where To Watch Live in India, Full Bahrain Schedule, Timings & Latest Updates

Kohrra Season 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh Lead a Darker, More Intense Netflix Crime Drama Filled With Secrets, Grief and Brutal Truths

Nifty 500 Hits Record Low: Promoters Slash Stakes as DIIs and FIIs Adjust Sector Strategies; Reports Motilal Oswal

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC
Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC
Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC
Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC

QUICK LINKS