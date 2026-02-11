Who is Ritu Tawde? Mumbai’s First BJP Woman Mayor Takes Charge, Ending Shiv Sena’s 25-Year Run At BMC

BJP Corporator Ritu Tawde has formally taken over as Mayor of Mumbai today after being elected unopposed in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. She is the second Mayor from BJP and the first woman form the saffron party to hold the post. This marks the end of Shiv Sena’s 25-year run at the BMC.

Who is Ritu Tawde

Tawde has served as a corporator twice from Ghatkopar East. Tawde becomes the city’s eighth woman mayor and the BJP’s first in Mumbai since 1982–83. She is the first mayor elected after the long-delayed BMC civic polls concluded in early 2026.

Tawde began her political journey with Indian National Congress party and She joined the BJP in 2012 and is regarded within the party as a senior corporator and an aggressive Marathi face. Ritu Tawde was nominated by the party for the mayoral post.

Newly-elected Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said she would function as a “sevak” of the city rather than as its Mayor after taking charge on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI here on Monday, Tawde said she was grateful to the people for giving a clear mandate to the Mahayuti alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. “I am very happy that the people of Mumbai have given a good mandate to Mahayuti. The BJP has been working continuously among the people since COVID. I have been elected unopposed and will take charge on February 11. After assuming office, I will work as the sevak of Mumbai, not as its Mayor,” she said.

Her remarks come after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the BMC polls, the results of which were declared on January 16.

The only other Mumbai mayor from the BJP was Dr. Prabhakar Pai from from 1982-83.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shankar Ghadi from the alliance has been nominated for the position of Deputy Mayor.

According to official figures released by the Election Commission and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast. Among all winning candidates, the BJP’s vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body.

Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share. On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats.

The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share.