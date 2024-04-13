Biden Anticipates Imminent Iranian Strike On Israel

When asked about the imminence of an Iranian attack on Israel, Biden informed reporters. Globally reported, Tehran pledged retaliation following Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria, where three top military generals were targeted.

On his message to Iran at this time, the US President said, “Don’t.”

Amidst further inquiries from reporters at the White House, asking about the risk to American troops, Biden returned to the podium, affirming that the United States remained ‘committed’ to defending Israel, as per CNN.

“We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel we will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,” Biden said.

READ MORE

Warner Bros’ Joker: ‘Folie à Deux’ Trailer Breaks ‘Barbie’s Record, Garners 167 Million Views In 24 hours

The US has been on high alert for a significant retaliatory attack from Iran directed at Israel in recent days, amid escalating concerns of a broader regional conflict. The White House emphasized on Friday that there remains a “real, credible, and viable” threat of Iran launching strikes, following Israel’s recent attack on an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria, resulting in the death of three Iranian generals.

Biden, who earlier this week warned of Iran’s potential for a ‘significant attack’ on Israel, has been receiving constant updates on the situation from his national security team. As the Iranian threat looms, the US, along with several other countries including India, Britain, and France, issued new travel guidelines for government employees in Israel.