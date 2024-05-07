Israel Strikes Rafah Hours After Hamas Agrees To A Ceasefire Proposal- Deets Inside!

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, announced that the group accepted a ceasefire proposal for Gaza brokered by Qatar and Egypt. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the proposal falls short of Israel’s demands. Nevertheless, Israel will send a delegation to Cairo for negotiations. Despite this diplomatic effort, Israel’s war cabinet decided to continue military operations in Rafah, with the Israeli army conducting strikes in the eastern part of the city.

UN agencies and aid organizations have expressed concerns about the devastating impact of any Israeli military assault on Rafah, particularly after Israel issued evacuation orders to tens of thousands of Palestinians ahead of potential attacks.

Since October 7, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in at least 34,735 deaths and 78,108 injuries. Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel from Hamas attacks on October 7 stands at 1,139, with several individuals still held captive.

Hamas has communicated to Arab mediators its acceptance of the Qatari-Egyptian ceasefire proposal, as stated by Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’s political bureau. Subsequently, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced that the war cabinet had unanimously decided to continue the operation in Rafah. However, Israel will still engage in mediation efforts to seek an agreement, despite considering Hamas’s proposal as falling short of its requirements.