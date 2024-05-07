Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi Casts His Vote In Ahmedabad After Urging Voters To Turnout In Record Numbers

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad. PM Modi was seen arriving at the poll booth as his loyal fans cheered him on. He also signed a few autographs before stepping in the poll booth. Nishan Higher Secondary School has been designated as a polling booth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the people to cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections to turn out in record numbers. He tweeted, “Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs a portrait of him as he arrives at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/G9Vd0o6N3G — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people after casting his vote for #LokSabhaElections2024 at a polling booth in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also present. pic.twitter.com/iXuVdQsRDs — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

To encourage youth participation in the electoral process, a ‘Run for Vote’ marathon was recently organized in Ahmedabad as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive. The aim was to raise awareness about the significance of voting and promote 100% voter turnout.

Speaking about the event, Joint CEO of SVEEP, Ashok B Patel, emphasized the importance of youth engagement in casting their votes during the Lok Sabha Elections, which are scheduled for May 7.

In previous Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019, the BJP secured victories in all 26 seats in Gujarat. This time, the Congress has formed an alliance with the AAP and plans to contest from 24 seats, with the AAP fielding candidates in Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies.