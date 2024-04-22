The failure of preventing the attack by Hamas caused the first high-ranking official Major General Aharon Haliva to step down from the post of Military Intelligence Chief. He resigned, the Israeli military announced on Monday, April 22 accepting responsibility for the fault that resulted in Hamas’s historic October 7 attack.

Speaking on the same, Israel military in an official statement said, “Major General Aharon Haliva, in coordination with the chief of the general staff, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the head of the intelligence directorate for the events of October 7. It was decided that MG Aharon Haliva will end his position and retire from the IDF (army), once his successor is appointed in an orderly and professional process.”

Haliva’s resignation letter reveals that he took the accountability for not being able to stop the attack. He wrote in the letter, “On Saturday, October 7th, 2023, Hamas committed a deadly surprise attack against the state of Israel,” a copy of which was given to journalists by the military.

“The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with,” he added concluding, “I carry that black day with me ever since. Day after day, night after night. I will forever carry with me the terrible pain of the war.”

There were 1,170 deaths in Israel mostly of civilians, according to a leading news agency tally based on official Israeli figures. Since then, Israel has been committed to expelling Hamas and is engaged in a ferocious assault against the militant group which rules the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian territory’s health ministry said that 34,097 people, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.